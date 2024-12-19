Peter Thomas Roth partners with Listrak to expand e-commerce platform
Skin care brand Peter Thomas Roth announces a collaboration with Listrak, a cross-channel marketing platform.
The partnership offers the US-based company access to Listrak’s digital marketing portfolio, which includes beauty teams, data, industry benchmarks and current trends.
The announcement follows the transition of Peter Thomas Roth’s brand domains to Shopify Plus, the Listrak marketing platform.
“We selected Listrak as our cross-channel marketing partner because of their beauty industry expertise and proven ability to act as an extension of beauty brands’ marketing team,” says Rochelle Jacobs, managing director at Peter Thomas Roth.
The Listrak marketing platform facilitates digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. It offers email, text message marketing, identity resolution and push notifications.
Peter Thomas Roth says it creates breakthrough formulas, selling products in over 30 countries.
“Peter Thomas Roth brings excellence to everything it does, from its coveted products to its world-class e-commerce shopping experience,” says Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak. “We are proud to partner with Peter Thomas Roth to leverage Shopify data to create individualized cross-channel marketing campaigns.”
Expanding e-commerce platforms
Personal Care Insights has reported on the uptick of large companies partnering with e-commerce platforms to increase marketing goals.
Recently, Amazon partnered with Prakti Beauty and Vichy Dercos to strengthen its position in the growing e-commerce beauty market. Both personal care brands are launching their products exclusively on Amazon.