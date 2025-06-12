P&G launches decarbonization framework for a green supply chain
Procter & Gamble (P&G) aims to accelerate decarbonization across supply chains on a global scale by providing stakeholders with a decision-making framework to chart their use of low-carbon technology pathways.
The framework was created in partnership with UK universities Durham and Newcastle and was co-funded by IUK Business Connect. It assesses life cycles, techno-economics, and relevant government policy considerations.
The demand for transparency and sustainability in the personal care industry is rising. Therefore, the framework could guide the environmentally sustainable targets set by regulators.
The framework works to make the chemical industry more sustainable by emphasizing the importance of using green hydrogen and electricity, essential when producing personal care products.
“Improving supply chain knowledge is increasingly critical in today’s world, and having a sound methodology supporting more sustainable sourcing is key,” says Ian Blakemore, knowledge transfer adviser at IUK Business Connect.
“This project delivered this in a relatively short time, demonstrating that knowledge transfer partnerships are an excellent way of improving understanding and supporting change in complex systems.”
The partnership shows how academic and industry collaborations can address climate challenges. The framework aims to solve complex issues in manufacturing by bringing together academics and businesses, benefiting the planet and society.
A professor at Newcastle University said that making sustainable chemicals profitable will be the key to growing manufacturing while delivering industrial decarbonization.
The framework comes as the EU’s scope 3 — reducing emissions throughout the entire value chain — is set to take effect in December 2025 for medium and large companies, and in June 2026 for micro and small companies.