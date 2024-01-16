Priscilla Presley hair and makeup searches soar after Sofia Coppola’s movie release
16 Jan 2024 --- Priscilla Presley’s signature cut crease and winged eyeliner looks from the 1960s are experiencing a modern revival inspired by the film depiction of her life.
During the UK release of the movie Priscilla, searches for “Priscilla Presley makeup” had a “dramatic rise” of 145% in the last three months, according to an analysis of Pinterest search data by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha.
Sofia Coppola, the director of Lost in Translation, delves into Priscilla Presley’s life with American singer Elvis Presley. The movie grossed over US$20 million at the box office in the US, and the UK release is expected to further boost the film’s cultural impact.
Hair and fashion frenzy
Pinterest searches for “Priscilla Presley hair” surged by 115%, while a 177% spike was noted in searches for “Priscilla Presley outfits” since October 1.
According to the data, the film is bringing a resurgence of vintage beauty trends.
Fresha says, “Priscilla Presley’s timeless allure and signature makeup have transcended eras, captivating new audiences every generation. The recent surge in searches reflects a collective fascination with her iconic looks and indicates a modern resurgence of vintage beauty trends, cementing Priscilla as a beauty icon for the ages,”
Taking advantage of cultural excitement
