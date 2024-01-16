Heubach unveils EU-compliant biodegradable pigments at HPCI tradeshow
16 Jan 2024 --- Heubach showcases its latest range of sustainable and biodegradable pigment preparations at the Home & Personal Care Ingredients (HPCI) trade show this week in Mumbai, India.
Uncover Cosmenyl S 100 is a range of environmentally sustainable pigment preparations in aqueous dispersions. They are crafted from inert inorganic pigments and enhanced with readily biodegradable additives.
The range offers earthy and warm shades, which Heubach says is ideal in applications for home care, such as laundry detergents, and personal care products like soaps and toothpaste.
Heubach believes its sustainable solutions are “helping the home and personal care industry go green.” The company creates aqueous dispersions and granules based on pigments.
Cosmetic compliant
The dyes and pigment preparations provider will also highlight the use of its Ultrazur HGIN62 grade at HPCI. It is a highly stable Ultramarine Blue that is EU Cosmetic Directive and US FDA compliant for cosmetic applications.
Ultrazur inorganic grade for personal care applications is touted as a high-quality and compliant product. It is a base that can be used in most applications for a fresh, substantive and ozonic note. The company says it blends with fresh, citrus, floral, chypre, spices, white florals and woody notes.
According to Heubach, its pigment dispersions meet the “highest standards” of quality and safety. With its production facilities and processes, the company contributes to conserving natural resources. Heubach emphasizes environmental considerations to guide the evolution of its products and the creation of new ones.
Cosmetic colorants
Innova Market Insights data suggests cosmetic colorants are rising globally, growing 7% yearly between July 2021 and June 2023. Face/Body Cosmetics took the lead at 39% in launches featuring these colorants from July 2022 to June 2023. Meanwhile, titanium dioxide was the star ingredient (92%).
Further, research finds microbial pigments sourced from bacteria and fungi can offer an affordable, renewable and eco-friendly palette for cosmetics.
Lipid-soluble pigments, called carotenoids, also play diverse roles, from photoprotection in plants to antioxidants and colorants. Recently, color expert Sun Chemical introduced two natural colors, expanding its SunPuro Naturals product line for cosmetics and personal care.
By Sabine Waldeck