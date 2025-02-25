Prollenium launches PDRN dermal injection to combat aging
Medical dermal filler company Poellenium has launched Vamp, a skin revitalization injection designed to tackle anti-aging and promote hydration. The solution combines vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) to enhance skin tone, tighten pores, smooth wrinkles, and repair damaged skin.
Ario Khoshbin, founder and CEO at Prollenium, says: “Our strength lies in leveraging advanced technology and our multidisciplinary team of scientists to develop products that address the root causes of skin aging.”
Dermal filler safety
PDRN is a standard dermal filler derived from salmon DNA and popularized by the K-Beauty industry. It is extracted and purified at high temperatures to recover more than 95% pure, non-harmful active substances. While numerous studies have evaluated the impact of PDRN on animals — which indicated it is non-harmful — there is little clinical research on its effects on humans.
However, a 2015 study of 40 patients reported no severe effects or skin abnormalities in participants who used the injections regularly across the study period. Pronellium’s launch of Vamp marks the success of PDRN as a safe ingredient in dermal fillers for anti-aging treatment.
Prollenium recommends professional administration of Vamp, which is most effective in combination with other dermatological solutions like dermal rolling or after laser treatment.
Vamp joins Revanesse and SoftFil as part of Prollenium’s portfolio, which tackles skin aging through collagen stimulation.
Anti-aging benefits
Recently, a Boots 2025 Beauty Trends Report indicated that 78% of consumers prioritize products that prevent aging rather than those that treat or mask aftereffects, like moisturizers.
Moreover, Maypharm, a South Korean innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, launched Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, a hybrid mesotherapy filler, to meet the evolving demands of aesthetic medicine. The product combines hyaluronic acid, exosomes, and PDRN to address skin hydration, elasticity, and regeneration.