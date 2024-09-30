Repair and reconstruction: Anatomy Haircare launches leave-in-conditioner using organic molecules
Anatomy Haircare debuts Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner, which leverages Swiss Biotechnology to reconstruct hair bonds. To commemorate the launch, the hair care brand partners with celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath, known for her work with Nicole Kidman, Maya Rudolph and Awkwafina.
The leave-in formula is described as “ultra-lightweight” and leverages advanced thiol recombination chemistry for hair repair and reconstruction results.
Nawaf Arhamah, founder of Anatomy Haircare, says, “Our Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner is powered by advanced molecular science and carefully selected ingredients to support hair health and resilience.”
The brand says it has the world’s first organic hair bond-building molecules, Aminalyl-S and Pro-Amino-X. The patented molecules work at molecular and atomic levels to repair and protect hair fibers from within, delivering results without needing an acidic environment or heat for activation.
“The lightweight formula provides immediate and lasting benefits, helping to make each strand thicker, smoother, and more resistant to breakage. Scientifically formulated to address hair damage, this leave-in conditioner acts primarily as a rebuilder but also as a hydrator, offering protection while working to strengthen compromised hair fibers. The product is fast-absorbing and silicone-free, making it suitable for various hair care needs.”
The Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner is available exclusively on Anatomy Haircare’s website.
“Anatomy Haircare’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and high-quality ingredients aligns perfectly with my passion for healthy, beautiful hair. I can’t wait to share this incredible product with my clients and fans,” adds celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath.
Hair innovation
In recent hair care launches, customizable hair care brand eSalon Custom Hair Care launched its range of personalized shampoos, conditioners, leave-in conditioner sprays and hair masks “for all hair types,” with the option of home deliveries.
RI-K Industries also released Fision EcoSil, “an upcycled, naturally-derived silicone alternative” for hair care applications. The manufacturer claims the ingredient has a comparable hair sensory profile to cyclopentasiloxane (D5).