TRI-K launches upcycled natural silicone alternative for hair care amid EU D5 ban
20 Sep 2024 --- TRI-K Industries launches Fision EcoSil, “an upcycled, naturally-derived silicone alternative” for hair care applications. The manufacturer claims the ingredient has a comparable hair sensory profile to cyclopentasiloxane (D5).
In May, the Official Journal of the European Union banned the use of cosmetic silicones D4, D5 and D6 in wash-off and leave-on products.
Since 2020, D5 in rinse-off cosmetics has been restricted to a maximum concentration of 0.1%. From 6 June 2027, D5 and D6 in concentrations over 0.1% will be banned in all cosmetic products.
Fision EcoSil is derived from olive oil esters and olive oil unsaponifiables. It is touted as an alternative to cyclomethicones and has a similar sensory profile to low-viscosity dimethicones.
The company also says Fision EcoSil trumps D5 when wet combing and provides shine on UV-damaged hair.
Other D5 alternatives include OQ Chemicals’ OxBalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, a “biomass-balanced light emollient ester for cosmetics.” We spoke to the company about its “non-occlusive protective layer” that retains skin moisture longer to prevent dryness.
The European Chemicals Agency warned that silicone has been detected in human plasma, abdominal fat and breast milk. In 2018, the agency flagged D4, D5 and D6 as substances of very high concern due to their “very persistent and very bioaccumulative” characteristics.
By Venya Patel