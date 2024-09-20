Beyond The Headlines: Reckitt US$7.8B home care sale rumor, LabVantage and Henkel R&D digital integration
20 Sep 2024 --- In industry news this week, Reckitt Benckiser reportedly explored a US$7.8 billion home care asset sale and ADA Cosmetics collaborated with Symrise on mood-boosting fragrances. LabVantage and Henkel advanced digital R&D integration, while Unilever’s Pond’s Skin Institute launched a pilot of its Microbiome Analyzer.
Business and collaborations
Reckitt reportedly initiated preliminary talks with potential buyers for its homecare assets, which could be valued at over £6 billion (US$7.89 billion), according to Bloomberg. In collaboration with Morgan Stanley, the business is looking into possibilities for brands like Air Wick and Cillit Bang. This move follows Reckitt’s previous announcement of its intention to sell the assets by 2025. Goldman Sachs is also involved, advising on potential options for Reckitt’s nutrition business, including Mead Johnson. The company declined to comment on the speculation.
ADA Cosmetics collaborated with Symrise’s Actimood program to enhance its hotel amenities with scientifically proven mood-boosting fragrances. Actimood fragrances, supported by neuroscience research, are said to activate emotional and memory centers in the brain to promote relaxation, energy or happiness. The first ADA brand to integrate Actimood is Elementry, with other collections following such as Yon-Ka and Naturals. ADA said the partnership shows commitment to delivering wellness-oriented beauty solutions in the hotel industry.
LabVantage Solutions partnered with Henkel to integrate LabVantage’s Laboratory Information Management System and SAP Product Lifecycle Management into Henkel’s new R&D platform. The collaboration aims to drive Henkel’s digital transformation by streamlining business operations, enhancing data sharing and improving reporting. The platform is designed for Henkel’s consumer businesses and supports innovation, sustainability and global R&D through automation and cloud technologies. Henkel said the partnership reflects its commitment to advancing its R&D capabilities using AI and data-driven solutions.
Margot Robbie was named the new face of Chanel N°5, taking over from Marion Cotillard, who represented the fragrance since 2020. The Australian actress and producer, known for her role in the Barbie movie, will appear in a campaign for the iconic perfume, set to launch in October. Robbie has been a Chanel ambassador since 2018 and joins a line of notable figures, including Nicole Kidman and Marilyn Monroe.
Launches and releases
Unilever’s Pond’s Skin Institute launched a pilot of its Microbiome Analyzer in collaboration with Watsons in the Philippines. This technology provides personalized skin care recommendations by analyzing a skin sample and generating a tailored regimen within 60 minutes. The tool draws on Unilever’s skin microbiome science data to address individual skin needs, in an effort to meet increasing consumer demand for science-based skin care solutions.
Core Biogenesis announced its entry into the personal care and cosmetics industry with the launch of two active ingredients: Peauvita and Peauforia. The next-generation Growth Factors are designed to enhance stability and efficacy. Peauvita, a blend of Epidermal Growth Factor and Oleosomes, is made to reduce fine lines and boost collagen. Peauforia, combining Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 and oleosomes, targets hyperpigmentation and supports skin barrier restoration. The company claims both products can improve signs of aging within 14 days.
CLR Berlin launched CefiraProtect CLR, a vegan, fermented skin care ingredient derived from Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens, known for its probiotic properties. The company says CefiraProtect CLR helps protect skin from exposome influences, boosts its antioxidant potential, and safeguards essential proteins from free radical damage. It also enhances skin barrier function, firmness, and elasticity while addressing deep inflammation linked to aging. The ingredient is touted as supporting skin regeneration, wrinkle reduction and overall skin protection.
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science launched the Luxe Lip Hydrator, expanding into the dermatological skin care lip category. The treatment features dual-weight injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, peptides, and botanical actives for long-lasting hydration and volume. Clinical studies showed 100% of users reported improved lip texture and smoothness within 30 days. The product, dermatologist-tested and free from common irritants, is labeled safe for sensitive skin.
ELF Skin launched its largest campaign, “Divine Skintervention,” featuring actress and comedian Megan Stalter as the “Sinfluencer” who humorously highlights common skin care mistakes. The campaign promotes ELF’s accessible Holy Hydration! products as solutions to these “skin sins.” Developed with Day One Agency, the initiative includes a 360-degree rollout across platforms and an interactive quiz. ELF Skin aims to demystify skin care with simple, effective routines while maintaining its commitment to clean, cruelty-free and vegan formulas.
By Venya Patel