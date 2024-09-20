Dr. Idriss expands to the UK after success in North America
20 Sep 2024 --- The dermatologist-founded brand Dr. Idriss launches in the UK as part of an international growth plan following its success in the US.
The skin care brand holds a collection of clinically proven solutions that promise to deliver “real and consistent results.”
Founder Dr. Shereene Idriss came onto the beauty scene after posting videos on Instagram debunking skin care myths from her bed, leading her to be known as the #PillowtalkDerm.
Established in 2022, the brand has been expanding its reach this year, entering the Canadian market in April.
The product range consists of a simplified system with ingredients called the Major Fade 3-Step Solution. The collection includes a Hyper Serum, Flash Mask and Active Seal Moisturiser, designed to exfoliate, treat and prevent hyperpigmentation.
“You can have all the lines and wrinkles in the world, but if your skin tone is bright and even, other skin issues are less noticeable,” says Dr. Idriss.
Other products available in the UK include a Soft Wash and The Depuffer. The range is priced between £35 (US$46.35) and £70 (US$92.69).
The NYC-based, US board-certified dermatologist expanded her social media presence on TikTok and YouTube, amassing over 800,000 followers across platforms, which she calls “Skin Nerds.”
TikTok beauty trends
TikTok is bringing consumers with specified interests and beauty lovers together. Personal Care Insights previously reported on Spate’s Fragrance Trends Report which discovered that TikTok creates communities for fragrance fanatics.
We also discussed key trends, such as TikTok Shop’s influence on consumer engagement and precision skin care technologies, with The MakeUp in NewYork 2024 trade show director and co-founder Sandra Maguarian.
By Sabine Waldeck