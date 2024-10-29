Rituals Cosmetics forays into Japan through distribution partnership with Bluebell Group
Rituals Cosmetics is partnering with Asian distributor Bluebell Group for its launch in Japan. Bluebell Japan is overseeing all of the Dutch brand’s operations in the market, leveraging its retail network and expertise in the beauty and fragrance sector.
The 78 square meter flagship store in Japan is located in Tokyo’s trendy Aoyama district.
“This expansion into Japan is a significant milestone for us, especially because Japan inspired me from the very beginning when I founded the brand. Opening here, feels like we’ve come full circle,” says Raymond Cloosterman, founder and CEO of Rituals.
“Asia has always been a key part of our global vision at Rituals, and we’re thrilled to have established a presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and now Japan.”
“We have achieved substantial success in Europe while in East Asia, particularly Japan presents a compelling market opportunity. This region boasts fast-growing, diverse and vibrant beauty and personal care industries.”
Dutch and Japanese heritage
The new Rituals Tokyo shopfront is decorated with hand-painted patterns of Asian flowers and birds, “harmoniously blending Dutch craftsmanship with Japanese design.”The design is taken from Rituals’ Amsterdam Collection, celebrating the exclusive partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The design is intended to reflect the influence of Asian porcelain on Dutch interiors, inspired by an iconic 17th-century Delftware vase from the Rijksmuseum. One vase on display is part of the Rijksmuseum’s permanent collection, home to Dutch masters Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh.
“Our collaboration with Rituals signifies a new chapter in bringing quality well-being products to Japanese consumers. We are honored to support their growth and expansion in this market,” adds Serge Grebert, Bluebell Japan president and CEO.
“This year our group celebrates 70 years of fragrance and beauty expertise in Japan. We are more committed than ever to introduce innovators in this category such as Rituals to Japanese consumers.”
The “immersive” shop offers sensory experiences of Rituals Classic Collections, the luxurious Private Collection for home and the bespoke Amsterdam Collection. Additionally, Rituals offers a range of gift sets in sizes from small to large, all presented in keepsake boxes.
Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals operates in 42 countries with more than 1,300 stores and a “world’s first Mind Oasis” — offering tactile sensations, audio guiding and physical relaxation techniques for blind or visually impaired individuals — by the end of 2024.
Navigating Asia’s market slump
The Asia luxury beauty market has faced headwinds this year — a trend broadly impacting quarterly reporting by industry giants. LVMH’s second-quarter results posted a 14% sales drop in Asia.
In August, Sephora trimmed its China-based workforce as local consumers tightened their spending on skin care and makeup.