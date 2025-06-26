Sakara targets gut-skin axis with Beauty Biome synbiotic supplement debut
Sakara expands its presence in the dietary supplement space with the introduction of Beauty Biome, a synbiotic capsule designed to support skin health. The product is part of Sakara’s growing portfolio of holistic supplements.
According to the company, the move marks a notable step in its omnichannel growth strategy as it shifts into the clean beauty market. Additionally, the company says the offering appeals to consumers seeking wellness products that deliver aesthetic and health benefits.
“Beauty Biome represents the culmination of our Sakara mission rooted in beauty that starts from the inside out,” says co-founders Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle. “We specifically created this supplement to bridge the connection between gut health and skin clarity — showcasing the visible benefits available to us from inner wellness.”
Synbiotics for skin health
Sakara highlights that Beauty Biome contains a blend of probiotics, the polyphenol compound Dermaval, and bioavailable vitamins A, D, and E for skin health. It is intended to address common skin concerns such as dullness, redness, breakouts, and dehydration while also supporting collagen maintenance and skin function.
Sakara says the offering reflects the growing interest in approaches that link internal health with skin appearance through the gut-skin axis. The products will be available through Credo Beauty.
“Wellness is a core aspect of bBeauty, and we’re looking forward to bringing Sakara to a consumer who is conscious of what they’re putting not only on but in their body,” Henry Davis, Sakara’s CEO, underscores.
“Launching our latest supplements, including now Beauty Biome, is the perfect opportunity to bring these products to the Credo community, given they’re not only clean but can seamlessly integrate into your daily routine, making holistic wellness easier than ever before.”
Retail expansion and brand positioning
The launch expands the company’s supplement portfolio and joins the brand’s offerings focused on energy, metabolism, sleep, and digestion. It also marks its entry into brick-and-mortar retail via the Credo Beauty partnership, which places its supplements in 15 stores and online.
Sakara says the move reflects a broader industry trend as wellness and beauty converge, with consumers increasingly seeking clean-label, multifunctional products that support health and appearance through both nutrition and personal care.