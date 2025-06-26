Frosteam launches advanced home spa device for non-invasive skin care
Canadian beauty start-up Frosteam has released a 3-in-1 at-home facial spa treatment targeting individuals seeking natural and non-invasive skin solutions. The multifunctional device integrates nano-ionic steam cleansing, clinical-grade cold plunge therapy (cryotherapy), and aromatherapy diffusion to deliver an at-home facial experience comparable to salons.
Frosteam offers a holistic, multi-sensory skin care ritual in one compact unit through three activation modes: hot steam, cold therapy, and aromatherapy. Each is targeted to specific skin and wellness needs.
The device was developed in response to the founders’ frustration with the inconvenience of traditional ice bath routines due to their messy setup, lack of portability, and lack of temperature control. It aims to simplify skin care rituals while making advanced skin care accessible to the broader market.
The solution-focused design aims to minimize mess while maximizing ease and usability for the modern consumer. It aligns with the growing demand for home-use tech devices that combine beauty, wellness, and multi-sensory experiences.
“I wanted a better alternative to the messy ice bowls and ineffective steamers I saw people using at home,” says Ritchie Deraiche, founder of Frosteam.
“Frosteam was designed to transform that chaotic moment into a clean, elevated ritual — backed by science and driven by self-care.”
A multifunctional solution
Engineered for daily use, the beauty company says the device rejuvenates the skin with a clinical-level treatment, promoting dermal wellness, aiding relaxation, and enhancing mental clarity — in under 10 minutes. It is suitable for all skin types and ages.
The device’s nano-ionic steam technology utilizes micro-sized steam particles that penetrate deep into the skin dermis without risk of burns. This feature enhances hydration and detoxification and prepares the skin for adequate absorption of skin care products. It also boosts blood circulation and supports collagen production.
Frosteam’s temperature-regulated “cold plunge” function is inspired by cryotherapy and delivers skin-tightening and anti-inflammatory skin benefits in under 60 seconds. This low-maintenance function is adjustable from 0.5°C to 10°C (33°F to 50°F) and also claims to calm the skin post-shave.
The aromatherapy uses a volcanic lava stone diffuser to disperse essential oils, which claims to restore emotional balance and lower cortisol. This method is heatless and flame-free.
Form meets function
Frosteam fuses skin care innovation with a safe, tech-driven design for the efficiency-conscious beauty consumer.
The removable bowl promotes quick, mess-free water changes and removal during busy routines, while a built-in mirror and adjustable LED lighting aim to make skin care practices convenient and more immersive.
Additionally, the device has been designed to appeal to the tech-conscious consumer. Complete app control allows users to manage aspects of their treatment session directly from their smartphone, including aromatherapy timing, adjusting cold temperature presets, and customizing ambient lighting.
The product has also been designed with BPA-free, dermatologically safe materials, ensuring consumer safety.
Data and dermatological insights
The brand says leading dermatologists, such as Dr. Geeta Yadav, support the use of cold therapy to tighten pores, reduce oiliness, and improve skin texture non-invasively, while independent data backs Frosteam’s efficacy in enhancing skin appearance.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Frosteam promotes a 50% reduction in facial puffiness. Meanwhile, the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology reports a 34% decrease in sebum production, the Mayo Clinic a 45% reduction in under-eye swelling, and the Spa Industry Consumer Report noted 52% fewer visible lines after one month of using the product.
While the brand reports that these insights support Frosteam’s skin rejuvenation benefits, specific study details such as participant demographics, the number of participants, and methodology have not been disclosed.
DIY beauty treatments
The rise of consumers seeking advanced, non-invasive, long-term skin rejuvenation and sustainable beauty solutions has fueled demand for at-home beauty devices, presenting a significant growth opportunity for brands in the professional market.
Personal Care Insights spoke to Tracy May-Harriott, global educator and brand ambassador for iSmart, about the impact of LED face masks in personal care. She said that the non-invasive light therapy treatment, due to the device’s longevity, can benefit skin health and the environment.
Meanwhile, in a recent article discussing the future of healthy aging, Cécile Kalem, launch manager for Beauty Care Solutions Europe at BASF, said nanotechnology and biosensors are future-forward devices that can monitor skin conditions or hormone levels and adapt skin care routines. She added that technology is redefining consumer interaction with skin care.
Ahlm from AstaReal, also told us that at-home beauty tech devices, such as LED masks and microcurrent tools, are becoming integral to skin care routines.