iSmart ambassador reveals LED face masks as the future of green skin care
The rise of consumers looking for advanced non-invasive skin rejuvenation and sustainable beauty solutions has fueled demand for LED light therapy masks, presenting a significant growth opportunity for brands in the professional and at-home beauty device market.
iSmart has been developing LED light therapies for over 20 years, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Its goal is to offer consumers medical-grade home skin care solutions at a lower cost.
These non-invasive light therapy devices address common skin concerns such as acne, aging, inflammation, and pigmentation by utilizing specific wavelengths of light. Red LED light (600–700 nm) penetrates deep into the dermis. Its ability to stimulate fibroblasts enhances collagen and elastin production, resulting in an effective solution for anti-aging treatments and skin healing.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Tracy May-Harriott, global educator and brand ambassador for iSmart, about the impact of LED face masks in the personal care industry. She reports how the non-invasive light therapy treatment can benefit both skin health and the environment due to the device’s longevity.
“If sustainability is a big part of your personal ethics, then using an LED mask in your skin care routine can be an important choice for your beliefs. Having a high-quality LED in your skin plan will offer you hundreds of treatment hours,” says May-Harriott.
How can LED masks offer a greener alternative to disposable beauty products?
May-Harriott: LED masks are a treatment that keeps on giving you excellent skin results, with minimal impact on the environment. A well-made clinical LED mask will be designed to be used two to five times a week, depending on the device. Along with the absence of chemicals and toxicity, LED light has a positive impact on the planet.
When you think about the impact of single-use skin care on our global environments, (sheet masks, for example) they leave a lot of packaging excess, which is often luxury, foil-based, non-recyclable packaging.
How does LED technology promote long-term skin health and potentially reduce the need for “quick-fix” skin care?
May-Harriott: LED technology will continually care for your skin’s longevity and health goals in the long term, therefore reducing the need for short-term quick fixes and disposable beauty products.
A clinically proven mask that activates the skin specifically with the correct wavelength intensity of red (630nm) near-infrared (830nm) and blue (415nm) lights activates the skin. Benefits include skin hydration, rejuvenation, and an anti-inflammatory effect, as well as assisting with redness and other problematic skin experiences. They also target pigmentation issues and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Simply rely on your skin’s ability to improve itself when treated with the correct wavelengths.
How do you see LED therapy contributing to the future of eco-friendly skin care?
May-Harriott: Light therapy harnesses some of the best parts of natural science all around us — physics and biology. Our skin has tiny receptors within it that are waiting for specific chromophores to be ‘activated.’ You cannot get more natural than pure light.
LED is a non-thermal, non-disruptive form of skin therapy that appeals to the all-natural consumer and skin care provider. Many skin practitioners believe that using pure, non-harmful wavelengths of light, specifically in facial treatments, offers beautiful skin enhancement with zero downtime and no environmental impact. This inevitably attracts the world of sustainable beauty to delve deeper into this century-old ‘heliotherapy’ that has been utilized since the Egyptians and the ancient Greeks.
How does LED technology provide consumers with optimal results?
May-Harriott: Using your LED mask in your home care routine allows you to take a more targeted approach to achieving the results you are looking for. Regular use of LED light in your home skin care routine will improve the efficacy of your skin care products due to the optimal receptibility of the skin.
We can go so far as to suggest that using at-home LED beauty devices can make your skincare products work smarter and harder.
Let there be light
As the skin care industry shifts toward results-driven, non-invasive beauty solutions consumers can use at home, LED face masks are emerging as a key solution. Last month, DermRays released The Revive Laser Beauty Device, a hand-held microcurrent laser, aimed at stimulating collagen production. The home device offers consumers a clinical-level treatment and is said to be beginner-friendly.
Heirloom Beauty also recently unveiled a seven-wavelength LED Light Therapy Mask that targets skin concerns such as acne, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation, and uneven skin tone.
The skin care trend isn’t set to slow down any time soon. The company reports that the global LED skin care market is predicted to exceed US$30 billion by 2027.