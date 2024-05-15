Sensia AI sources top ethical masks for summer amid strong consumer and CSR demand
15 May 2024 --- Sensia’s new report on ethical face masks for this summer examines in-depth consumer demands for environmentally friendly skin care products and the incorporation of ethical and sustainable ingredients into beauty brands’ offerings.
The SAAS provider uses AI to unveil rankings of 80 mask products from 58 brands categorized into mass market, premium, super-premium and ultra-premium groups, along with an analysis of 46,000 consumer reviews.
The report suggests future trends in the beauty industry should revolve around the increasing demand for ethical and sustainable practices, the use of natural and organic ingredients, the importance of clear and authentic communication about CSR initiatives and the need for transparency in brand practices.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a +44% average annual growth in product launches with plant-based claims in personal care from October 2018 to September 2023. Also, skin care launches with ethical claims experienced a notable average annual growth rate of 20% in the same period.
Additionally, environmentally sustainable claims for personal care increased by +9% year over year from October 2021 to September 2023.
CSR trends
According to the report, there is growing consumer awareness of CSR in the mass market and premium face mask segments, particularly with ethical and sustainable business practices. Customers are looking more closely at the origins of ingredients, environmentally friendly production methods and brand social responsibility.
The report outlines that in the super-premium and ultra-premium face mask segments, CSR ranks behind product performance and luxury experience. Consumers in these categories still value CSR highly, but they are less likely to put it above product effectiveness or brand prestige.
Brands such as Green People and Algenist are recognized for their strong CSR initiatives, including biodegradable packaging and organic ingredients. These initiatives positively influence consumer trust and loyalty, suggests the report.
However, Sensia notes that some brands in higher market segments seem less focused on CSR due to strategic decisions or a perceived lack of demand for CSR-focused products among their target consumers.
Consumer interest in CSR has increased overall across all market segments, but it has increased most significantly in the mass market, where ethical and affordable practices are combined. Customers are increasingly looking for brands that share their beliefs and show that they care about ethics and sustainability.
Additionally, there is a “strong trend toward natural, bio-sourced ingredients.”
Communication for consumer loyalty
The report finds that brands that show strong CSR commitment to innovative practices and certifications do not receive wide recognition from consumers, possibly because of ineffective communication or the visibility of such actions.
However, brands with “clear and authentic” CSR communication enjoy consumer trust and loyalty.
Brands spotlighted for effective CSR communication include Pacifica, known for its vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic product claims, and Natura Siberica and Yves Rocher, who use CSR commitments to enhance brand image by clearly communicating eco-responsible initiatives.
Mass market favorites
Sensia ranks the top ten mass-market masks from most favorite:
- Pacifica Sleepover Mask, Super Hydration, Wake Up Beautiful
- ZealSea Superfood Clay Face Mask
- Tree To Tub Ginseng Green Tea Mask
- Yves Rocher Regenerating Balm Mask with Organic Calendula
- Green People Purifying Face Mask Charcoal and Bentonite Clay
- Sanoflore Magnifica Mask Organic
- Embryolisse Hydra Mask
- Avril Nourishing Face Mask
- Azure Rose & Collagen Face Mask
- Nuxe Very Rose Ultra Fresh Cleansing Gel Mask
The masks are said to offer benefits such as hydration, purification, regeneration, detoxification and nourishment. They are also deemed suitable for different skin types and contain natural and organic ingredients. Many of the masks are vegan, cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.
Top five masks under each category
In the premium mask category, Evolve Organic Beauty Radiant Glow Mask was ranked first, followed by Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask, Algenist Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask, Shiseido Waso Satocane Pore Purifying Scrub Mask and Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask.
Mara Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Mask is a consumer favorite in the super-premium mask category. In second place is Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask With Squalane, followed by Radiant Rani Ravanat Resurfacing Saffron AHA Mask, Bareminerals Ageless 10% Phyto Procollagen Sleeping Mask and Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask With Vitamin C.
Under the ultra-premium face mask category, Mz Skin Radiance & Renewal Instant Clarity Refining Mask is ranked first. This is followed by the Sisley Phyto Blanc Ultra Lightening Mask, Guerlain Super Aqua-Mask, Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Cataplasm Mask and Fresh Crème Ancienne Ultimate Nourishing Honey Mask.
By Venya Patel