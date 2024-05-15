L’Oréal uses EcoDesignCloud to reduce beauty retail waste
15 May 2024 --- L’Oréal seeks to support its sustainability ambitions with a new digital solution. EcoDesignCloud, by Eviden, is touted as a way to measure the environmental footprint of point-of-sale and promotional materials throughout their lifecycle.
Using the internationally recognized Product Environmental Footprint methodology, it aims to evaluate the environmental impact of materials using 16 criteria, including CO2 emissions.
“As the leader in luxury beauty, re-inventing the most memorable retail experiences with the lowest environmental impact is our responsibility, and we must embrace this change collectively with our suppliers and retailers worldwide,” says Cyril Chapuy, president at L’Oréal Luxe. “We envision this innovation will be widely adopted by the ecosystem as the new norm for the future of luxury retail.”
L’Oréal’s Luxe division is “the first” to equip its 24 brands with the digital and data-based tool to reduce the environmental impact of retail elements. L’Oréal will roll out the solution to further divisions globally in the coming months.
Reducing retail waste
The EcoDesignCloud helps improve the environmental footprint of retail elements by providing scoring and simulations for L’Oréal and its suppliers. It allows users to identify and select retail and promotional items with the lowest environmental impact.
“Assessing the environmental performance of our suppliers will enable us to support our partners and lead the retail industry toward a more sustainable economy,” says Antoine Vanlaeys, chief operations officer at L’Oréal Groupe.
“This level of transparency and cooperation can also open up new avenues for innovation by exploring how different configurations, designs, materials and processes can completely re-invent sustainable beauty experiences in-store. With our sourcing team, we are proud to onboard our ecosystem of suppliers and accelerate our transformation journey with a new, sustainable retail experience.”
L’Oréal asserts that early assessments have helped conceive more ecologically designed luxury displays and gifts with purchase.
“The EcoDesignCloud tool is a step toward more efficient and accurate environmental impact data-sharing between clients and suppliers in the point-of-sale and retail sectors, with an underlying robust lifecycle assessment methodology,” says Mathieu Parfait, CSR director at Diam, a supplier of shopfitting and merchandising solutions for beauty and luxury retail.
Eco-conscious push
Last year, Cargill Beauty rolled out a tool designed to better inform its personal care industry customers about choosing ingredients based on sustainability credentials. The Sustainable Ingredients Score revealed examples of alternatives to unsustainable ingredients that are being phased out.
