EU Environmental Bureau urges green and social deal for “one-planet economy”
14 May 2024 --- Environmental groups are uniting against anti-science sentiments and promoting a sustainable future less than a month before the European elections. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), celebrating its 50th anniversary, unveils a vision for a new era of social and environmental policies and seeks support from individuals and organizations for a European Pact for the Future.
EEB wants a new EU deal, dubbed “a green and social deal for a one-planet economy.” The organization underscores the need for a holistic approach integrating environmental concerns with social and economic priorities.
The proposed pact seeks to provide a path for change by addressing the interrelated crises of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change.
“We can’t go back to the old reflex of pitting economic prosperity against environmental and climate action. We cannot split social and environmental justice — a transition that is not just will not be a transition,” states Patrizia Heidegger, deputy secretary general at the EEB.
“With the European Pact for the Future, we can develop policies that serve environmental protection, social justice and economic opportunities, and we can finally live up to our global responsibilities to develop a true partnership, overcoming historical injustice and persisting exploitation.”
Four demands
The pact outlines objectives to guide Europe toward a sustainable future, asking leaders for:
Ecological transformation: Reducing pollution, protecting biodiversity and addressing climate change as the three main planetary crises.
One-planet economy: Investing fairly, taxing fairly and allocating resources fairly to hasten the shift to a sustainable economy.
Just transition: Making sure the needs of people are prioritized in the decision-making process to ensure a fair and inclusive transition.
Commitment to implementation: Upholding EU legislation to protect public health and strengthen governance.
Industry green and digital transition
The EU personal care and cosmetics industry supports green and technological advancements.
Earlier this year, the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) signed the Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal, calling for a strategy to complete the EU Green Deal to “boost investment and keep high-quality jobs in Europe.”
“The fragrance sector, while global, has a long and storied history in Europe…The production of fragrances in Europe is responsible for around 20,000 jobs, with about 800 firms active in a market worth at least €8 billion (US$8.6 billion),” said Martina Bianchini, president of IFRA.
Additionally, rules for a protected nature have tightened to align with the Green Deal, with the EU set to mandate cosmetic firms to cover micropollutant costs in wastewater rules.
However, EEB has previously accused European Commission President and German politician Ursula von der Leyen of succumbing to “pressure from the German chemicals industry” due to the delays in the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) revision. The reform of REACH was promised in the Chemicals Sustainability Strategy three years ago. EEB argues that the current regulation does not adequately regulate harmful chemicals, such as endocrine disruptors.
On its push for a green and social deal, Patrick ten Brink, secretary general at the EEB, says: “The ongoing triple crisis on pollution, climate and biodiversity, and the increasing frequency of resource-related conflicts, are at the heart of all the challenges facing Europe today.”
“Europe cannot give up on its position as a global environmental leader. In fact, its competitive strength lies in its forward-looking policy agenda, rooted in robust social and environmental standards. We should not undermine this, we should build on it. The European Green Deal was a starting point, catalyzing part of the transformational change we need, strengthening the EU’s international credibility, and proving to be a tool for EU competitiveness globally. We should move further. Don’t stop now.”
By Venya Patel