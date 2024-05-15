Luxe Pack 2024: Neopac releases cosmetic tube packaging and production line
15 May 2024 --- Neopac unveils a “state-of-the-art” cosmetics tube line and an addition to its EcoDesign portfolio, Polyfoil Sensation. It boasts “enhanced” capacity and capabilities, enabling the production of an additional 70 million tubes per year. The line was first revealed at the Luxe Pack trade show in New York last week and installation will commence in June, with production slated for August.
“At Neopac, we are dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cosmetics packaging industry,” says Keisha Broadway, key account manager at Neopac US.
“This commitment is underscored by our expanding EcoDesign portfolio with an exclusive twist on design or applicators and further emphasized by our recent investment in a local cosmetics tube line. We look forward to bringing technological advancements and increased production capabilities to our diverse customer base in North America.”
The new cosmetics packaging line will run at the company’s Wilson, North Carolina plant. It will create cosmetic packaging ranging in size from 25 – 40 mm in diameter and 15 – 150 mL in volume.
The investment will feature full tube body colorations, seven-color offset printing capabilities, and matte, silk and glossy lacquer options.
Cosmetic tube
Polyfoil Sensation is a recycling-ready barrier tube designed for cosmetic applications. The solution has several applicator options, including a roll-on, lip-head or airless pump.
The tube is designed using PP and offers a “soft touch or high gloss” metallic finish.
Also at Luxe Pack, Neopac showcased its complete EcoDesign portfolio featuring LowPro caps, which it says are suitable for all tube variants. The expanded range focuses on thin-walled and PCR-infused extruded or laminate-based Polyfoil tubes.
The company asserts that these latest launches emphasize its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.
Neopac’s Polyfoil tube is a laminate or aluminum barrier tube that protects products against light, air and water vapor diffusion and substance migration. The company explains that the solution keeps its shape and can be printed all around due to its invisible longitudinal seam.
It is available in different material combinations, which can vary depending on the resistance of the filling material and the desired feel. It is standard to have a PE / Alu / PE composite, and a combination of PP / Alu / PP is suitable for sterilization.
Sustainable cosmetic packaging
In recent cosmetic packaging solutions, Quadpack launched a glass airless packaging range branded Crystal Ballet. The solution is a refillable, double-wall, airless pack featuring a “high-end” glass bottle. Its design houses airless technology and a “user-friendly” refill system.
APG Europe, a distributor of ready-made Sulapac packaging for cosmetics and supplements, expanded its portfolio with the Sulapac Nordic Collection of cosmetic jars. It said a low minimum order quantity of 600 pieces ensures that small businesses can easily adopt the containers made from biopolymers and upcycled wood material.
