Diversity in dermatology: La Roche-Posay, Women’s Dermatologic Society and Howard University award fellowship
15 May 2024 --- La Roche-Posay, the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS) and the Department of Dermatology at Howard University collaborate for a “first-of-its-kind” Diversity in Dermatology Fellowship.
This is the second year of the fellowship, during which the partners join forces to diversify the dermatology industry. This year’s recipient was Dr. Helen Bui.
“I am grateful and honored for the incredible opportunity and generous support extended to me through the WDS, La Roche-Posay and Howard Dermatology. As an aspiring dermatologist, I am dedicated to addressing the critical gaps in dermatologic care and research, with a special focus on skin of color and health disparities in marginalized communities,” says Bui.
The collaborators name dermatology one of the most competitive and least diverse medical specialties. They also assert that many of the sector’s fellowship programs are unfunded, calling dermatology “incredibly limiting to those pursuing it.”
The year-long fellowship was created to provide financial assistance to those who need it while hoping to increase and encourage diversity in dermatology. The recipient receives a livable salary that includes a stipend for health insurance and a travel stipend to attend match interviews alongside two family visits during the fellowship. It also offers a grant to conduct research in dermatology and funding for Howard University’s dermatology professors to support ongoing education.
Increase in diverse research
In addition to financial assistance, the fellow will be able to conduct translational and clinical research and participate in Howard University’s dermatology clinics and community outreach events.
Bui has experience researching hidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversus, with two recent articles published in JAMA Dermatology. She is a first-generation college graduate with a record of interest in skin of color, complex medical dermatology and community outreach.
“The Diversity in Dermatology fellowship has equipped me with the means to pursue these aspirations by conducting clinical trials in inflammatory skin conditions and investigating skin biomarkers for potential targeted therapies. As the 2023 recipient, I am determined to contribute to a deeper understanding of complex dermatologic conditions in communities with diverse skin types and to promote improved health outcomes for those who have long been underserved,” highlights Bui.
Next generation of dermatologists
Howard University is a historically Black research university that supports underrepresented in medicine candidates seeking additional clinical or research experience in dermatology at the Department of Dermatology at Howard University’s College of Medicine before applying to residency. Medical students must match with a program to move forward into residency. The fellowship can aid in securing a spot in dermatology residency programs.
“I am grateful to WDS and La Roche-Posay for their continued support of our mission to train the next generation of diverse dermatologists. Our goal is to support and empower aspiring dermatologists from diverse racial and socioeconomic backgrounds with the hope that they will positively impact underserved communities throughout their careers,” says Ginette A. Okoye, MD, FAAD.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck