Attitude adds algae and marine-friendly glycogen alternative to mineral-based sun care
16 May 2024 --- Attitude introduces its latest addition to the Oceanly Skincare collection: Phyto-Sun, bringing eight SPF products with mineral-based sun protection.
Each product is formulated with phytoglycogen, a marine-friendly alternative to glycogen, and a vegan collagen substitute. The ingredient does not require the extraction of glycogen from shellfish.
The home and skin care brand is known for its commitment to reducing single-use plastic and environmental impact.
Marine-based protection
Alongside phytoglycogen, algae laminaria saccharina and ascophyllum nodosum protect the skin from harmful UV rays and nourish it for a “healthy glow.”
The company also spotlights its biodegradable, plastic-free packaging made from FSC-certified cardboard tubes.
On the design side, Attitude aims for better formula preservation and easy application while claiming to reduce environmental footprint without compromising product quality.
Certification backedPhyto-Sun products are dermatologically tested, EWG Verified and vegan. They are designed to be free from harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate, commonly found in chemical sunscreens. Instead, the collection uses non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection.
Sun care developments
In other innovations, Kelly Slater officially launched his skin care brand, Freaks of Nature, featuring sunscreen made from biofabricated vegan spider silk.
Meanwhile, Australia adopted a new sunscreen standard, and Paris Hilton released a self-tanning product.
A new study illuminated the role of vitamin D and its derivatives in slowing skin aging via different mechanisms that protect against UV-induced cell damage.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its 2024 Guide to Sunscreens, revealing that three-quarters of approximately 1,700 evaluated SPF products fell short of “adequate” sun protection, with many containing ingredients that pose health risks.
In response to the EWG report, the Personal Care Products Council said: “Unfortunately, once again, the EWG sunscreen guide misleads consumers into assuming sunscreen products are unsafe, thereby jeopardizing public health. Sunscreen is a crucial and well-recognized tool in the fight against skin cancer. Our goal is to help consumers make informed decisions and continue to use sunscreens as an important part of their daily health routine.”
“For these reasons, we remain concerned that the Sunscreen Innovation Act, which was signed into law in 2014, has not lived up to its promise to increase the speed of approvals for new active sunscreen ingredients. The FDA has not approved new UV filters since 1999. Additionally, globally approved filters used in Europe and other regions are not available in the US, greatly limiting options for American consumers.”
By Venya Patel