Sun care spotlight: Australia adopts new sunscreen standard, Paris Hilton releases self-tanning product
24 Apr 2024 --- The dichotomy of desiring a tan while staying safe from harmful UV rays is rising in the cosmetics world. Consumers are increasingly aware of the sun’s harmful effects, but the beauty standard for obtaining a “healthy glow” remains.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), responsible for regulating sunscreen products in Australia, says it will put the 2021 Sunscreen Standard into legislation. The standard lists the testing and labeling requirements for sunscreen products sold in the country.
“The primary objective of the regulation of sunscreens in Australia is to ensure their quality, safety and efficacy to protect consumers from the sun’s harmful UV radiation and reduce the incidence and tragic outcomes of skin cancer,” writes the TGA.
Meantime, Paris Hilton enters the sector with Tan-Luxe to create an at-home tanning product, the Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist. The British-based company collaborated with the celebrity’s company, 11:11 Media.
Sunscreen regulation
Starting in July, all new sunscreen products included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) must comply with the standard. Existing aerosols and spray pump packs included in the ARTG before July 2024 will have a one-year transition period to comply with the new labeling requirements in the 2021 Sunscreen Standard.
Additionally, all existing sunscreen products (aerosol and non-aerosol) included in the ARTG prior to July will have a five-year transition period where they can comply with the testing requirements of the 2021 Sunscreen Standard or previous standard.
After the transition period, all existing sunscreen products included in the ARTG and any new products released for supply must comply with the 2021 Sunscreen Standard.
Paris Hilton’s self-tanner
The “It Girl” has been a self-proclaimed lover of spray tans for over 20 years. “I’ve been spray-tanning for over 20 years, and I’ve tried every formula on the market to perfect my glow,” she says.
“I knew I’d found my match when I tried Tan-Luxe’s clear formulas. They were a total game-changer to me, and felt like my tanning routine had stepped into the future. I feel my best with a glow and that’s why I’ve partnered with Tan-Luxe to create the easiest-to-use, longest-lasting and most hydrating tan ever.”
The product offers “Triple Tan+ Technology” and “Hydra-Boost Complex” with a Pink Sands scent curated by Hilton. The fragrance contains notes of cassis, violet and white leather.
Triple Tan+ Technology is a proprietary blend of glycerin, naturally derived DHA and erythulose and melanin-enhancing red algae extract.
The tanner also contains multi-molecular humectants such as hyaluronic acid and sugar-derived fructooligosaccharides with bioflavonoids to “optimize the skin’s microenvironment boosting water reserves and maximizing Vitamin D stimulation and increased hydration.”
The formula blends Tripeptide 1 and Tetrapeptide 7 in an effort to reduce the signs of aging and increase collagen and elastin in the skin to help improve texture and increase firmness and elasticity.
According to Tan-Luxe, the Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist is clinically proven to:
- Last a minimum of 10 days from a single application.
- Moisturize skin by up to 66%.
- To be non-drying on the skin.
- To develop in four hours.
Tan-Luxe also introduces the Luxe Tanning Mitt, a reusable, “hydrating” applicator made from plant-based fibers and infused with anti-microbial technology, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a “streak-free application.”
By Sabine Waldeck