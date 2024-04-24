Beiersdorf and Rubedo bank on discovering “breakthrough” anti-aging solution through senescence research
24 Apr 2024 --- Beiersdorf and Rubedo Life Science enter a multi-year partnership with aims to co-develop and commercialize an undisclosed “breakthrough anti-aging solution” for the global face care market.
The companies are exploring novel compounds derived from Rubedo’s extensive research programs, which specifically target cellular senescence.
Senescent cells — named after the Latin word “senescere,” meaning “to grow old” — accumulate with age and cause inflammation, which may contribute to age-related skin changes and pathologies.
“Senescent cells accumulate during skin aging,” a Beiersdorf spokesperson tells Personal Care Insights. “Although senescent cells are no longer able to divide, they remain metabolically active and can secrete a mixture of molecules known as senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP).”
“These SASPs contribute to chronic inflammation that damages the tissue. Targeting these cells offers a promising approach to rejuvenating aged skin by utilizing senolytic [clearing out senescent cells] and anti-inflammatory compounds.”
The senolytic and anti-inflammatory compounds to be examined through the research partnership will be sourced through will be sourced from Rubedo’s topical dermatology program.
The partners aim to leverage Beiersdorf’s market presence to commercialize new products based on their research findings.
“We are still at an early stage of this partnership,” adds Beiersdorf’s spokesperson.
“However, the safety of our consumers and the high quality of our products are of utmost importance for Beiersdorf. We have standardized R&D and quality processes in place to ensure highest safety and quality standards throughout the entire life cycle for all our products.”
Beiersdorf has not revealed what specific skin care formats will feature the anticipated “breakthrough solution.” “For the moment, we are focusing on the face care market,” comments the company spokesperson.
“Dynamic” emergent field
Additionally, Beiersdorf joins Rubedo as investor, having participated in its recently closed Series A financing round through its Oscar & Paul Corporate Venture Capital Fund.
“Following our ambition to be the leading innovator in skin care, we see enormous potential in the very dynamic research field of cellular senescence to develop superior solutions for skin rejuvenation,” says Dr. Gitta Neufang, corporate senior vice president of global R&D at Beiersdorf.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Beiersdorf, a recognized global leader in the cosmetics and skin care industry, to develop new products that address skin aging,” adds Marco Quarta, CEO of Rubedo Life Sciences.
“By combining Rubedo’s expertise in cellular senescence with Beiersdorf’s expertise in skin care innovation, this partnership may revolutionize the landscape of skin care products, offering consumers new solutions that treat cellular aging for healthy and youthful-looking skin.”
Anti-aging advances
In other anti-aging skin care advances, Nivea-maker Beiersdorf just unveiled a new ingredient to combat “sugar damage” and wrinkle formation.
After the release of its first-quarter earnings report, the skin care giant said it is confident about the rest of the year, with plans to launch new products, obtain contracts and report strong results in the third and fourth quarters. The Consumer Business Segment witnessed double-digit sales growth for the past two years.
Shiseido previously pinpointed the biological mechanisms of special skin proteins involved in senescence. The Japanese beauty brand worked with US-based scientists at the Cutaneous Biology Research Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital for a total of five years to understand this occurrence.
In Shanghai, China, researchers from the University School of Medicine took initiative to study Dead Sea water use in anti-aging and skin rejuvenation for cosmetic applications.
By Benjamin Ferrer