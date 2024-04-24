Checkerspot unveils non-genetically engineered high-oleic microalgae oil for cosmetics
24 Apr 2024 --- Checkerspot harnesses biotechnology to produce non-genetically engineered (GE) high-oleic acid algae oil. The Certified B Corporation’s achievement is highlighted in the journal International News on Fats, Oils and Related Materials, titled “Microalgae’s Impact on Human and Animal Nutrition,” opening avenues in sustainable ingredient sourcing.
Checkerspot says it uses “classical strain improvement techniques” to transform microalgae qualities into a high-oleic oil, driven by growing consumer demand for non-GE ingredients in personal care, food and nutrition.
The company recently acquired a US patent for the technology, based on its molecular biology platform, which helped create the desired composition without needing GE.
The paper mentions that high-oleic acid oils, including those derived from microalgae, are valued in the personal care industry for their moisturizing properties, which can potentially be used in skin care products, lotions and hair care formulations.
“Microalgae is nature’s original source of oil and has evolved to be highly efficient at oil production. Petroleum is originally made from microalgae,” reads the study. “Microalgae has all the genetic capabilities to produce seed oils like coconut, palm kernel, sunflower and beyond.”
“Untapped potential”
Checkerspot’s oil claims to provide improved stability and an extended shelf life with a neutral taste profile. It has a higher level of monounsaturated omega 9s than traditional oils like avocado and olive, which generally range around 70% of total fatty acids.
The high-oleic oil is a flexible ingredient that can be used in various product categories because its monounsaturated fatty acid content exceeds 85% of total fatty acids.
“Traditional methods of strain optimization have often been eclipsed by GE techniques in the biotechnology industry. However, our success in producing a microalgae oil with extremely high levels of oleic acid through classical strain improvement techniques demonstrates the untapped potential of solutions through microalgae,” says Scott Franklin, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Checkerspot.
Improved production process
The company believes producing non-GE high-oleic microalgae oil tackles supply chain issues.
“Microalgae converts simple sugars into triacylglycerols on an industrial scale quickly and efficiently using fermentation,” details the study.
The oil can be produced “on demand and at scale” through a controlled fermentation environment that “ensures consistent quality and composition, minimizing the risk of exposure to environmental contaminants that can compromise product integrity.”
At the upcoming annual American Oil Chemists’ Society meeting, authors Frédéric Destaillats and Walter Rakitsky, Ph.D., will present the research.
Previously, Checkerspot and DIC Corporation partnered to scale sustainable microalgae skin care toward a “post-petroleum future.”
By Venya Patel