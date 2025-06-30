Seppic releases cross-category formulations inspired by modern dating
Seppic has launched nine personal care formulas covering face, body, hair, fragrance, and color cosmetics.
The ingredients work to address formulation challenges across multiple formats and textures. The collection, titled It’s a Match!, is inspired by dating and was introduced during Suppliers’ Day 2025.
In facial care offerings, the Swipe Right Primer is a lightweight serum formulated with 12% vitamin C and five active ingredients. It delivers a glossy finish and aims to support skin radiance and comfort without a greasy feel.
The Golden Rizz Cream is a DHA-based cream containing 8% dihydroxyacetone and mineral-enriched actives. It offers a sunless tanning effect while firming the skin. It is a hybrid cosmetic solution for consumers seeking glow-enhancing formulas without UV exposure.
The Profile Refresh Cleanser is a gel-to-foam formula containing 2% salicylic acid. It removes impurities and excess sebum while supporting hydration and skin rebalancing. The format targets everyday cleansing needs, particularly in urban or high-stress environments.
Seppic’s Date Ready Defense Foundation uses high levels of zinc oxide, pigments, and skin-soothing actives to deliver full-face coverage with added protection against UV rays and digital exposure. The formula is non-transferable and non-occlusive, focusing on long-wear comfort.
In the hair care segment, Green Flag Shine & Define is a lightweight styling formula developed for curl definition, frizz control, and shine. It includes thermal protection properties and scalp care components, addressing functional needs without weighing down the hair.
The Head Turner Fragrance Gel is a hybrid body care product. The fast-absorbing gel contains 2.5% fragrance and moisturizing and firming ingredients. The product also features ginger extract and light-reflecting elements to enhance the skin’s visual appearance.
For lip care, Lip Matchmaker Scrub is a gel-textured exfoliator designed to gently remove dead skin and prepare the lips for color application. Its non-abrasive formula is designed for frequent use in everyday routines.
Two gloss formats complete the collection. Chat Up Lip Gloss is a non-tinted, glossy formula designed to moisturize, plump, and protect. It is formulated with comfort-focused film-forming agents. Meet Up Lip Gloss, in a spiced brown tone, features a shiny finish and long-wear texture, combining hydration and color hold in a single application.
According to Seppic, the concept is part of its broader strategy to offer formulation support tools that accelerate development, reduce trial phases, and align product design with consumer usage scenarios.