Amazon invests in UK logistics infrastructure accelerating growth in beauty sector
Amazon has announced it will invest £40 billion (US$54.8 billion) in the next three years to expand its logistics infrastructure in the UK, bolstering its beauty e-commerce supply chain. The company aims to increase access to cosmetics and other goods while contributing to the region’s economy.
The investment includes strengthening logistics, technology, and media infrastructure.
“Amazon’s £40 billion investment means thousands of new jobs — real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families,” says the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“Whether it’s cutting-edge AI, or [implementing] same-day delivery, this deal [brings] investment, driv[es] growth, and put[s] more money in people’s pockets.”
In related news, last week, Amazon Canada recently added Aveda, a personal care brand owned by Estée Lauder, to its offerings.
Last year, beauty giant Estée Lauder launched on Amazon in the US, and last month it launched in Canada.
Luxury brands such as Vichy Dercos and Prakti launched on the e-commerce platform in November last year. Despite its reputation as a budget-friendly platform, these moves reflect the growing number of premium beauty options on Amazon.
Reuters recently reported that L’Oreal and Estée Lauder increase Amazon’s market share, and the company’s premium beauty division competes with Ulta and Sephora.