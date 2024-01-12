Silab seeks stronger, direct foothold in “high scientific” Japanese market with natural ingredients
12 Jan 2024 --- Silab opens its sixth commercial platform, Silab North East Asia KK, in keeping with its founding value of independence and strengthening its commercial relations with its Japanese partners. The France-based manufacturer engineers natural active ingredients.
Personal Care Insights talks to Jean-Philippe Cosson, general manager for Sales, International Subsidiaries CSR at Silab, about the strategic decisions behind extending the company’s arm in Asian markets. “The variety of crises we have all faced since 2020 has noticeably affected markets, in particular in Asia,” he comments.
Why did Silab decide to establish Silab North East Asia KK, and how does it fit into the company’s growth strategy, especially given the challenges faced in Asian markets since 2020?
Cosson: Since its creation 40 years ago, Silab has been an independent company, focusing on bringing all the tools, technologies and skills necessary to offer high-added-value natural active ingredients in-house. The same rule applies to its international expansion. The company favors opening its subsidiaries, supported by a global network of exclusive, independent distributors.
Silab has been firmly established in China since 2003 and in South Asia (in Singapore) since 2013. Our presence in North Asia was, until now, operated in cooperation with a local distributor. Our aim, however, was to establish a better equilibrium between the various Asian regions in our activities. It was necessary to boost our development in North Asia, and opening a commercial subsidiary in Japan was therefore seen as obvious.
What factors influenced the decision to locate the new subsidiary in Japan, and why was it necessary to take over from the local distributor?
Cosson: In the early 2000s, Silab opened its first subsidiary in the US. Today, the opening of this subsidiary in Japan demonstrates Silab’s willingness to strengthen partnerships with Japanese brands even though Silab worked with a local distributor in that country for more than 20 years. Closer to local cultures and trends, Silab builds an accurate and agile development in targeted markets while replicating the same proven business model with its importing partners.
How does Silab anticipate recent crises affecting the North Asian market, and what opportunities does the company see?
Cosson: The Japanese market has been part of Silab’s global development for many years. The Japanese and South Korean cosmetic industries require a high scientific level, accurate regulation compliance, and advanced proven safety, to name a few. These characteristics match completely with Silab’s strategy and product offer.
Moreover, considering the recent crisis, North Asian consumers are searching for more reliability and performance regarding natural active ingredients. Silab claims to be a key player in this area of expertise.
How does Silab plan to differentiate itself in the Japanese market and strengthen partnerships with local clients and universities?
Cosson: With this strengthened presence, Silab will become the direct contact of local companies and universities, enabling us to consolidate our relationships and deepen our understanding of the needs and expectations of the Japanese market.
Thanks to its independence, Silab makes its own choices regarding investments and development strategies. These strategies have been based on the critical values of nature, science and technology for many years. The company can offer adapted, efficacy-proven natural active ingredients, representing a decisive competitive advantage.
By Venya Patel