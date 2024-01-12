“Face takes center stage” with Halsey launch of “The Performer” foundation in 45 shades
12 Jan 2024 --- American singer Halsey’s beauty brand, About-face Beauty, launches The Performer, a new “skin-first” foundation collection.
The Performer has been in the making for over two years and is co-created by a complexion developer and celebrity makeup artist. The brand says its foundation range “brings inclusivity to the forefront,” with 45 multi-faceted shades.
“I created The Performer to be your ultimate base layer. Buildable and blendable, with a seamless finish. As a performer in many senses of the word, my face takes center stage.” says Halsey, co-founder, chief creative officer and head makeup artist at About-face.
“It’s incredible to now have a holy grail complexion product that doesn’t mess with my skin. It’s high action. It’s artfully designed. And no matter how you apply, it’s a true star performer.”
Skin focused foundation
The “skin-first” hybrid foundation is said to be buildable, breathable and wearable for up to 12 hours. The formula also features a natural soft-focus finish, no matter the level of coverage.
The foundation is infused with over 17 skin care ingredients, including blue agave that hydrates and plumps skin, wintergreen to calm blemishes and chlorella, packed with vitamins to energize the skin barrier.
Additionally, the bottle features an “oversized” doe-foot applicator to “provide users with the perfect amount of product in one swipe” for even and easy application. The Performer is designed for every day and is vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic formula.
Halsey’s brand previously launched a range of cream blush balm products called Cheek Freak. The products were all inspired by what Halsey calls the “flushed glow” of infatuation.
Ulta partnership
Since launching through Sparked at Ulta Beauty in 2022, About-face has grown to a “guest favorite.”
Sparked is an Ulta Beauty platform for emerging brands designed to support and promote brands at Ulta that are launching in brick-and-mortar retailers for the first time.
The brand’s full assortment will expand to all Ulta Beauty stores, with further expansion planned throughout the year.
The collection debuted on the brand’s website earlier this week and on select Ulta Beauty stores and the beauty retailer’s website on January 21st for US$22.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck