SK-II debuts Japanese Kintsugi-inspired art with science in LXP Craftsmanship Series
02 Sep 2024 --- SK-II launches a product line, the LXP Craftsmanship series, inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi — a traditional method of ceramic restoration that uses gold to mend broken pieces.
The prestigious skin care provider aims to change the way people think about aging in skin care. The goal of SK-II’s new series is to present time as an ally rather than an enemy.
The main component of this new line is Pitera, which is the most concentrated ingredient in SK-II and has been the subject of over 40 years of research by the brand. The flagship LXP Craftsmanship Cream of the line prominently features this ingredient.
The LXP series seeks “beauty beyond plateau” or continuous improvements in skin quality over time, as defined by SK-II. This is achieved by highlighting Pitera’s role in strengthening skin interconnections.
Tradition meets science
SK-II presents the LXP Craftsmanship series as an example of combining modern skin care science and traditional craftsmanship.
The new product line based on the Kintsugi entails a “painstaking method” of using gold to fix broken pottery, creating a piece that is both more valuable and beautiful than it was before. This idea has been incorporated into SK-II’s skin care line with the goal of enhancing and maintaining the skin’s beauty over time. The packaging features a pottery-inspired finish and intricate gold detailing.
The LXP Craftsmanship Cream, Essence, Serum and Eye Cream all incorporate the proprietary ingredient, Pitera, along with Gold Silk Sericin, a rare ingredient sourced from a special breed of silkworm. This combination aims to strengthen skin at every layer, promoting firmness, plumpness and radiance.
SK-II says its approach to skin care is based on recent advances in spatial biology, a field used in regenerative medicine. Its findings have also been published in the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications and the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. The new product line is based on the findings and is touted to strengthen skin interconnections.
The LXP Craftsmanship line includes a cream designed to interconnect skin at every layer, improving firmness, radiance and plumpness. The essence boosts skin interconnections, the serum is designed for rapid absorption, also delivering strong skin interconnections and visible improvements in skin texture and tone. The eye cream is used on delicate skin to increase moisture, reduce fine lines and improve overall skin resilience.
Tracking SK-II
In other news, a leading South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang added SK-II to its Rocket Luxury platform. With this move, Coupang can now offer a wider range of upscale beauty products to meet the nation’s increasing need for luxurious skin care procedures.
The brand also opened a concept store at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with Singaporean beauty distributor, Luxasia. The store spotlighted SK-II’s signature skin care ingredient, Pitera.
By Venya Patel