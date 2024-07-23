SK-II launches heritage-inspired immersive concept store in Malaysia
23 Jul 2024 --- Procter & Gamble-owned skin care brand SK-II opens a concept store at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with Singaporean beauty distributor, Luxasia.
The store spotlights SK-II’s signature skin care ingredient, Pitera, derived from a proprietary yeast fermentation process.
SK-II used natural materials like sandalwood and hinoki wood to create every aspect of the store that pays homage to the company’s roots. Japanese cypress aroma adds to the immersive experience.
Large sugidama-inspired balls support the central product tester bar, which represents Pitera’s fermentation process as it progresses over time. Sugidama is a Japanese object made by shaping sugi (Cryptomeria) leaves into a ball, hung outside of a sake brewery at the start of the brewing season. UrbanSake explains that the sugidama changes color from green to brown as the brewing season progresses.
The designs on the bar’s surface are based on the patterns that Toji masters (master brewer) arranged in rice during sake production.
The product collections are surrounded by artistic ceramic pieces from Shiga, the birthplace of Pitera.
In addition, the SK-II Skin Ceremony — a line of skin rituals modeled after Japanese hospitality, or omotenashi — makes its debut at the new store. In order to deliver a customized skin care experience, these treatments are carried out by the skin aestheticians from the brand.
Celebrities from Southeast Asia as well as MINA, the girl group Twice’s global ambassador for SK-II, were present at the official opening. P&G Global Skin & Personal Care President Sue Kyung Lee said, “The opening of the first-ever SK-II concept store in Kuala Lumpur is a milestone for the SK-II house. This is the beginning of a new era to elevate the SK-II shopping experience, and we look forward to sharing it with the rest of the world.”
Wolfgang Baier, Group CEO of Luxasia, added, “We are proud to partner with SK-II in their expansion and elevation in Asia Pacific. Beyond growing our market footprint together, we are excited to continually push all frontiers and deliver top-notch retail experiences to delight consumers across the region.”