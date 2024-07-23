Summer sun care spotlights multifunctional, sustainable and inclusive formulations
23 Jul 2024 --- As the weather shifts, so do skin care routines with a special focus on sun care. Personal Care Insights explores what is new this summer for cosmetics and what trends are expected to advance.
Innova Market Insights reports that this season’s NPDs are concentrating on advanced sunscreens with broad-spectrum protection and lightweight, hydrating moisturizers in eco-friendly or convenient packaging.
Lubrizol Life Science expects consumers to look for protection, prevention and repair this summer.
“As temperatures rise, so will the demand for products to care for sensitized skin due to acne, sun damage or heat and sweat,” Carolina Ferrarezi Da Fonseca, global marketing manager of Skin Care at Lubrizol Life Science Beauty, tells us.
Ferrarezi Da Fonseca says sunscreen is trending higher on TikTok this summer than in previous years, indicating a heightened interest in solutions that can prevent damage, aging and hydration loss while maintaining young-looking skin.
Current summer trends
Lubrizol believes consumers are more aware of climate change and its impact on skin and health.
“With the need to protect their skin daily and temperature rising all year long this year, we are seeing growing sun care formulas with clear finishes, health-boosting benefits and refreshing sensory features that won’t make applying them every day a chore,” emphasizes Ferrarezi Da Fonseca.
The pharmaceutical company reports that matte and gel sunscreen sales grew 3.2% and 12.8%, respectively, in the last 12 months in the US. Anti-aging sunscreen sales in France are anticipated to jump 27.3% in the next 12 months.
Consistent summer trends in skin care include tinted products, which have been trending for the last couple of years and are expected to grow consistently across regions. Consumers view these formats to simplify routines in the summer as they offer UV protection but avoid heavier base make-up formulas.
Satisfying consumer solutions
Lubrizol recently launched Sunnyworld, a sun care concept that encourages consumers to protect their skin from UVA and UVB rays. It is based on three pillars: SPF protection, skin care focus and sustainability.
“It inspires formulators aiming for trendy textures and addressing the specific concerns of each world region,” highlights Ferrarezi Da Fonseca.
“Premature aging, sunburns, dark spots or skin cancer are some consumer concerns around sun exposure. This Lubrizol sun care approach emphasizes the importance of sunscreen as an essential element of the skin care routine, preventing UV damage and maintaining more radiant skin,” says Ferrarezi Da Fonseca.
Tree Hut also released a body care routine featuring two new product forms — a Fragrance Mist and After Shave Serum — for its Glow Collection.
The Fragrance Mists’ scents were chosen to evoke the essence of summer: Moroccan Rose, Pink Hibiscus, Dewy Daisy and Aurora Nights. Tree Hut After Shave Serum is available in lightly scented Coco Colada, Watermelon and Moroccan Rose.
In summer scent developments, Spate reports last week’s top growing TikTok trend across all beauty categories was Peach Candle, revealing that consumers are increasingly interested in peach-scented candles this season.
Trend predictions
Ferrarezi Da Fonseca predicts the sun care category will shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly solutions alongside multifunctionality and innovation in the coming years. She thinks customers will highly appreciate sun care products that prioritize sustainability.
Google searches for mineral and reef-safe sunscreen grew 17.5% and 8.4% in the last 12 months in the US, respectively. Natural sunscreen also rose 13.3% in the previous 12 months in Great Britain.
“We expect sun care products that go beyond sun protection, offering multifunctional skin care benefits. Yet, customers would like to experience the convenience of easy-to-use, portable and lightweight textures that ensure mess-free, on-the-go application,” explains Ferrarezi Da Fonseca.
She adds that customers will also look for non-comedogenic formulations that provide a lightweight feel, avoiding any greasiness in the future while embracing eco-consciousness by preferring products with high content of naturally derived ingredients.
Catering to wider audiences
A common issue with sun care is the white cast on darker skin tones caused by many mineral sunscreens. That has brands seeking innovative solutions.
“The unwanted white cast effect will be overcome by the emergence of tinted formulations that promote inclusivity, catering to a wider range of skin tones,” Ferrarezi Da Fonseca says.
A Nivea Sun and Cancer Research UK survey revealed that 69% of Black British people do not wear sunscreen. Additionally, 63% do not wear any SPF on their face or body during the summer months.
Google searches for “no white cast sunscreen” are predicted to grow by +15.4% in South Korea in the next 12 months.
Industry challenges
Lubrizol acknowledges the challenges of creating a completely natural and environmentally friendly sunscreen while still providing a pleasant sensory experience. The company says natural ingredients can sometimes impact the texture and sensory experience of the product, which customers may perceive as a drawback and a decisive driver for purchase.
Furthermore, certain regions have restrictions on UV filters, limiting global innovations and compliance across all areas.
“Nevertheless, we are noticing a shift in the customer mindset toward sun care, as sunscreens are now seen as an essential part of everyday skin care routines rather than just seasonal must-haves,” says Ferrarezi Da Fonseca.
“Through Sunnyworld, Lubrizol proposes inspiration for eco-friendly formulations with a high concentration of natural ingredients, providing a smooth and refreshing sensory experience.”
