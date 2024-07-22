Estée Lauder and IFF acknowledged for achievements in supporting minority groups
22 Jul 2024 --- International Flavors and Fragrance (IFF) is named a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index, while Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is seen by Seramount as the best company for multicultural women.
IFF earned top scores in the US and Brazil, where the tool was available for the first time. The company scored 100 in the US and 80 in Brazil.
“With the majority of our workforce outside the US, we are thrilled to see this tool be expanded to other countries. We are proud that our Brazil locations join the US as a top-scoring company and are excited to continue our progress worldwide,” says Simon Herriott, executive sponsor and president of H&B, AccessAbilities at IFF.
The IFF dubs the Disability Equality Index the “world’s most comprehensive” benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organizations and assess performance across industry sectors. This year, 542 corporations — including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500 — utilized the assessment to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.
Globally, there are 1.3 billion people with disabilities, according to the IFF. Disabilities intersect across age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and other demographics.
“We continue to advance inclusivity and accessibility across our organization,” highlights Herriott.
“By benchmarking ourselves against the index, we understand our trajectory against our peers and the opportunities for us to do better. Additionally, we leverage the recommendations to enhance our programs and initiatives to meet the needs of our employees with disabilities and their families.”
Multicultural achievements
The Best Companies for Multicultural Women is the “premier” list of organizations in corporate America dedicated to using best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the US, according to ELC.
The beauty conglomerate earned the number one spot on the 2024 list out of 80 organizations. For more than 20 years, Seramount’s Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise.
The survey assesses progress for women by specific racial and ethnic groups and factors influencing that progress, including mental health, inclusive policies and participation in mentoring and sponsorship programs.
“It’s a privilege to be recognized as the number one company for Multicultural Women in 2024 by Seramount. This acknowledgment is a testament to our ongoing dedication at ELC to recruit, advance and retain women in the workforce while fostering a culture of belonging,” says Marilu Marshall, global chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer and SVP of Executive Management, and the ID&E Center of Excellence team.
“We aim to build a thriving environment for all, especially women of color, by providing access to mentors, sponsors, networking opportunities and comprehensive policies to prevent bias and discrimination. Our benefits and programs acknowledge family obligations, and we are committed to ensuring equitable professional development and advancement across the organization.”
“Companies continue to recognize the importance of recruiting and retaining multicultural women,” adds Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount.
“While there is still work to be done to increase representation, we celebrate the efforts of these 80 companies in fostering inclusive workplace environments with strong career development strategies and comprehensive DEI programs to support this critical talent pool.”
ELC empowerment
This year, ELC was also a co-title sponsor for Hispanas Organized for Political Equality’s (HOPE) third annual Latina History Day in New York, US. ELC has partnered with HOPE for 16 years.
HOPE began the celebration with leadership training for rising Latina leaders across New York. The training included workshops and networking with guest speakers discussing various topics, from professional development to financial management.
The event provides a forum to learn about and discuss topics such as health, education and finance in the Latina community. This year’s conference brought together over 1,300 Latinas from California and leaders across ELC and its brands.
The nonpartisan organization is committed to ensuring political and economic parity for Latinas through leadership, advocacy and education to benefit the status of women.
Additionally, each year, ELC presents the Latina Future History Maker awards to five Latina college students working to impact their communities through involvement in activities or projects, advancing their knowledge in an academic field or pioneering research or inventions.
By Sabine Waldeck