Milani Cosmetics creates setting spray campaign with top US athletes amid “golden age” for women’s sports
22 Jul 2024 --- Milani Cosmetics joins forces with four top American athletes to launch the “Face Set. Mind Set.” campaign.
Players include Team USA silver medal-winning artistic gymnast Gymnast Jordan Chiles, Women’s National Basketball Association player Sabrina Ionescu, Team USA volleyball gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu and weightlifter Mattie Rogers.
The campaign promotes Milani’s Make It Last Setting Spray as a way to boosting confidence and mental readiness.
“It marks Milani’s first-ever partnership with athletes and we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Jordan, Sabrina, Chiaka and Mattie for this launch,” says Mary van Praag, CEO of Milani Cosmetics.
“Because our award-winning Make It Last Setting Spray lasts for up to 24 hours, it provides the invisible staying power that helps makeup endure through anything, whether that’s a regular workday and night out or hours of endurance training, a game in 90-degree heat, a killer floor routine or a photo-finish moment.”
Golden age for women’s sports
The campaign aligns with the increasing visibility of women’s sports and aims to link physical preparation with mental readiness.
“This is a golden age for women’s sports across the globe and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with this diverse group of top American athletes at this moment,” comments Jeremy Lowenstein, CMO of Milani Cosmetics.
“The Face Set. Mind Set. campaign highlights the connection between preparing ourselves physically and mentally for the day and the idea that when our face is set, our minds will follow. Each of these inspiring champions embodies determination, endurance and confidence, and we’re proud to partner with and count them as part of our passionate Milani community.”
Since its 2017 launch, the company claims Milani’s Make It Last Original Setting Spray has held the top spot as the best setting spray in the US. It is acclaimed for its sweatproof and waterproof qualities and for providing up to 24 hours of wear. It prepares, hydrates and sets makeup for a long-lasting natural finish. It is made with moisture-rich glycerin and antioxidant-rich niacinamide.
Beginning in mid-June 2024, the campaign will feature the athletes in photos and videos on Milani’s and the athletes’ social channels, including Meta platforms and TikTok, as well as streaming TV platforms.
In related news, Simone Biles, a professional gymnast, partnered with biotech hair care brand K18 as a brand ambassador for their new inner-strength campaign. Meanwhile, Glossier teamed up with USA Basketball to become its Official Beauty Partner, and Dove and Kylie Kelce’s campaign promoted body confidence to keep girls in sports.