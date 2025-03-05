Skinbetter launches beauty-from-within supplement targeting glycation
Skinbetter Science has launched BioRewind, a natural dietary supplement designed to reverse the visible effects of glycation, a key contributor to skin aging. The product innovation taps into the growth in the supplement sector as more consumers seek to improve their skin health from within.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that the demand for beauty supplements is growing globally, with a 21% growth from October 2016 to September 2024. Nearly half (46%) of these supplement launches were in Europe.
“With BioRewind, we are introducing a new approach to counteract skin aging by addressing glycation, a lesser-known but extremely critical factor in the skin aging process,” says Jonah Shacknai, CEO of Skinbetter Science.
Skin glycation is a process in which excess sugar in the body binds to proteins like collagen and elastin, forming harmful molecules called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). Over time, glycation weakens these essential proteins, leading to premature aging, wrinkles, and a reduction in skin firmness and elasticity.
Without intervention, glycated collagen accumulates at an average annual rate of 3.7%. High sugar intake, a highly processed foods diet, lack of sleep, stress, smoking, and UV radiation contribute to accelerated glycation production. The natural aging process also weakens the body’s natural defense mechanisms against glycation.
Botanical flower power
BioRewind uses a biotechnology called CorExtract, which combines rosemary extract with other natural ingredients to support skin health at the source. The combination of rosemary extract with bioactive co-factors enhances the extract’s ability to protect the skin, reduce aging signs, and support overall skin health more effectively than if used alone.
Bioactive co-factors are specific nutrients or molecules that help enhance the effectiveness of active ingredients in formulas, in this case, rosemary extract. They promote better absorption and boost skin rejuvenation.
Rosemary is a herb known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are due to the compounds rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, and carnosol. These help protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote collagen synthesis.
“The process and impact differ dramatically from typical topical treatments on the market because they work from the inside-out,” adds Dr. Vivian Bucay, founder of the Bucay Center for Dermatology & Aesthetics.
BioRewind is free of gluten, colorants, and dyes. The clinically tested formula claims to improve visible skin quality by helping reduce AGEs — backed by a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial carried out on 104 patients over a 12-week period.
The results revealed patients in the BioRewind treatment group experienced significant improvements in skin health compared to the baseline after using the supplement for 12 weeks. The skin care brand reports 30% of users saw a reduction in rough skin texture, 28% in skin dullness, and 14% in skin redness. Additionally, after 12 weeks, the BioRewind treatment group demonstrated a 17% improvement in overall skin quality.
Blooming trend
The launch of BioRewind highlights the shift toward consumers buying products with natural ingredient formulas, with skin care leading the category for botanical launches. Data captured by Innova Market Insights suggests that 28% of consumers said buying natural products has become an important factor when buying personal care and beauty products. Asia leads global launches with botanical claims at 43%, followed by 33% originating from Europe.
Botanical solutions innovator Lubrizol Life Science Beauty said, “The increasing use of botanicals in skin care reflects a long-term shift toward more sustainable and ethical products, supported by technological and agricultural innovations.”
Meanwhile, Personal Care Insights recently reported on British supplement brand Revive Collegan’s move into the UAE as global demand for natural-based supplements soars. The ready-to-drink marine collagen supplement drink does not contain artificial flavorings, colors, or sugars and delivers a science-backed formula.