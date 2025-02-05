Revive Collagen launches in UAE as global demand for collagen supplements soar
British supplement brand Revive Collagen has launched in over 100 Supercare stores and online across the UAE. The international move comes as growth in the collagen market rises alongside health and natural ingredient awareness, particularly in the UK, US, and Asia.
Data captured by Innova Market Insights this month demonstrates that 28% of consumers said buying natural products has become an important factor when buying personal care and beauty products, with skin care remaining an industry leader. Meanwhile, the growth rate for natural and organic product launches were up 60% from April 2022 to March 2024.
“After five years of remarkable growth in the UK and US, expanding into the Middle East is a natural progression,” says John Bailey, co-founder of Revive Collagen.
“Our mission has always been to deliver market-leading collagen supplements to consumers who prioritize result-driven innovation and luxury. Partnering with GMG, a dominant force in the UAE’s health and wellness space, allows us to introduce our range to a dynamic new audience, reinforcing our commitment to global expansion.”
The beauty company calls the move in the UAE a major milestone in its business expansion and has asserted that the global well-being manufacturer and distributor GMG will support the expansion overseas. GMG’s current business portfolio includes international and homegrown brands across health, beauty, sport, and logistics.
In addition to Revive Collagen’s mainline supplement, stores across Dubai will also stock its menopause range. It is designed to help women at every stage of their menopause journey and promote women’s wellness.
Liquid benefits
Revive Collagen is a ready-to-drink marine collagen supplement “designed to enhance beauty from within.” Consumers can choose from 14-day and 28-day sachets and incorporate them into their daily beauty routines. Within six to eight weeks, the liquid supplement claims visible results, enhancing hair and nail health and improving skin firmness.
Although the human body naturally produces collagen, this decreases over time. Revive reports that from the early twenties, production starts to decline at a rate of 1.5% a year. By 60, most women have lost 80% of their collagen levels, resulting in wrinkles, skin sagging, and in some cases hair loss.
Revive’s collagen drink does not contain artificial flavorings, colors, or sugars and is endorsed by industry-known ambassadors, including British TV presenter Amanda Holden, nutritionist Jen Mackinder, and global celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. One box is currently sold every 60 seconds in the UK.
The science-backed formula contains type 1 hydrolyzed marine collagen as well as other active beauty ingredients and vitamins — retinol and vitamins B6, B12, C, and D.
Hydrolyzed marine collagen, also known as “type 1,” is made from peptides extracted from the skin of “ethically farmed” fish. It is said to be the closest to the human type 1 collagen and provides a sustainable ingredient source that helps to support the skin, hair, and nails.
As the product enters the stomach, it is broken down into smaller fragment peptides through the hydrolysis process. These can enter the bloodstream efficiently and be distributed around the body, similarly to nutrients derived from food.
The brand maintains that consuming Revive Collagen in liquid form is more beneficial than using topical creams and serums due to this fast absorption through the gastrointestinal tract. One sachet is reported to have a 90–95% absorption rate, compared with taking 20 collagen tablets (30–40%).
Beauty from within
Innova Market Insights data suggests that the demand for beauty supplements is growing globally, with a 21% growth from October 2016 to September 2024. Nearly half (46%) of these supplement launches were in Europe.
Personal Care Insights recently reported on ingestible beauty solutions that work from within as a new clinical study backs Tosla Nutricosmetics’ HairCycle+ liquid hair supplement. Where topicals focus on surface-level care HairCycle+ asserts they target hair issues from the inside out.
Nutrition Insight also explored the recent advancements in ingestible beauty solutions, with collagen peptides emerging as a “top-leading solution” in holistic wellness.
“The oral beauty market is increasingly aligned with the concept of holistic beauty, emphasizing products that promote overall wellness alongside specific beauty benefits such as enhanced skin health, stronger hair, and anti-aging effects,” said Gaëtan Noiret, global director of Health & Nutrition at Rousselot.