Byoma launches bio-based vegan alternative to snail mucin
Byoma has released the Phyto-Mucin Glow serum, a five-in-one formula using a bio alternative to snail mucin. The product can be used as a primer for makeup application and has a non-sticky, light, and silky texture, says Byoma.
The main ingredient in the serum is phytomucin, a bio-based alternative to snail mucin derived from Japanese plants and their roots that are especially polysaccharide-rich, which aids in strengthening the skin barrier.
Byoma asserts that it has a skin barrier approach to skin care that, combined with phytomucin, provides users with a “glossy, bouncy skin texture and stronger skin barrier.” The Phyto-Mucin serum combines humectants and emollients for skin hydration. Humectants retain water in deeper layers of the skin, reducing dry, tight skin, while emollients “distribute the hydration to enhance the glassy skin look.”
According to an external study by Byoma, users found that their skin tone brightened by up to 22% and redness reduced by up to 34% after using the Phyto-Mucin Glow serum.
Other than phytomucin, other ingredients in the serum include the skin care brand’s patented Tri-Ceramide Complex, a plant-based biopeptide, panenol, and hyaluronic acid.
Mucin collection evolution
Snail mucin is a sought-after skin care ingredient but traditional processes of collecting the mucin can be harmful to the animal. The snails are put into water with salt, vinegar, or other chemicals that force them to excrete mucin. Byoma searched for a bio-based alternative that provides the same benefits to the skin without using snails.
Companies like Corsx — which collects mucin in a cruelty-free way by allowing them to roam in dark, wet habitats — are known for their effective snail mucin skin care solutions. Last December, the K-beauty brand expanded its award-winning Advanced Snail line with the Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask, formulated with 34 grams of potent snail mucin.
More recently, Cosrx launched a gentle, non-sticky serum targeted at blemish-prone skin and hyperpigmentation. The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum promises a more transparent complexion.