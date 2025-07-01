Microbiome moves: Gut-skin axis drives beauty-from-within solutions
Microbiomes can be found all over the body, from skin to gut, impacting internal and external well-being. Personal care companies are innovating to help physical and mental health by supporting the microbiome, as appearance and internal functions are increasingly linked.
Personal Care Insights speaks with experts from Univar Solutions, AB-Biotics, Lallemand, and MyMicrobiome about trending ingredients, technological advancements, and how consumers seek products that benefit well-being inside out.
“Consumers are becoming aware that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution to support a healthy skin microbiome, and what makes a ‘healthy microbiome’ differ from person to person,” says Miquel Bonachera, co-founder of AB-Biotics.
He explains that biotics for skin care are growing in popularity, and consumers are gaining a better understanding of their unique, healthy microbiome and distinct state of homeostasis.
“This has led to a rising interest in customized, or personalized skin care systems, where consumers are collating products that align with their specific skin characteristics and needs — driving demand for solutions that offer specificity and variety.”
Eric Perlorca, global head of strategic marketing for Beauty and Personal Care at Univar Solutions, adds: “When formulating products, it’s common to focus on prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. However, it’s crucial to consider the entire formulation. The foundational ingredients typically include mild surfactants, emulsifiers, and elastomers.”
Psychobiotics for the brain
The holistic approach to health is influencing the personal care industry. According to Univar Solutions, there is a growing interest in how factors such as sleep quality, stress management, and daily habits influence the skin microbiome and health.
Élodie Aragon, product manager at Lallemand Health Solutions, says the skin microbiome field is rapidly evolving, emphasizing holistic beauty that integrates gut health, mental well-being, and skin appearance.
“One of the most exciting developments is the emergence of psychobiotics — probiotics that influence the gut-brain-skin axis.”
Aragon exemplifies Cerebiome, a clinically studied psychobiotic that has demonstrated benefits for stress reduction, sleep quality, and skin health. It contains L. helveticus Rosell-52 and B. longum Rosell-175 — strains that work synergistically to support the gut-brain axis.
“The industry is embracing nutricosmetics and multifunctional probiotic formulations that support beauty from within,” says Aragon.
She continues that other formulations targeting specific skin health benefits and enhancing the effect of the probiotics include other nutrients like riboflavin, vitamin C, folic acid, or copper.
Ingredients and strains for holistic skin care
Bonachera from AB-Biotics says that postbiotics are an emerging area of innovation, since they support the microbiome, despite being inactivated. He continues that postbiotics can also offer better stability compared to their live counterparts — pre- and probiotics.
“Developing effective postbiotic ingredients requires advanced technologies for inactivation and validation by in vitro and in vivo methods, testing in clinical trials, and a deep understanding of the specific strains,” says Bonachera.
Dr. Kristin Neumann, co-founder and chief scientific officer at MyMicrobiome, also highlights postbiotics for their anti-inflammatory effects, such as lactic acid and short-chain fatty acids.
Neumann says the most important ingredients for the gut-skin axis are prebiotics, such as inulin and alpha-glucan oligosaccharides, as they nourish beneficial microbes. She adds that polyphenols, omega-3, and vitamins A, B-complex, and D support the gut-skin axis from within.
Lallemend’s Aragon adds that consumers are turning to probiotic supplements — often called skinbiotics — to enhance their skin health from within.
“This positions probiotics at the forefront of modern beauty rituals,” she says.
Bonachera from AB-Biotics says a fundamental way both the gut and the skin microbiomes support skin health is by regulating immune and inflammatory responses.
Dysbiosis — an imbalance of organisms in microflora — in either environment can lead to altered immune function, promoting the development of conditions such as eczema, acne, and atopic dermatitis.
“Ingredients that help restore and support balance between the microbiomes and immune system are key when formulating biotic solutions for skin health,” says Bonachera.
“AB-Biotics Lactobacillus sakei proBio 65, is originally isolated from kimchi and has been clinically shown to reduce inflammatory responses and rebalance the immune system in eczema and atopic dermatitis, in both live and inactivated forms.”
Bonachera explains that through this immune-regulating mechanism of action, the strain provides skin-calming effects and promotes a healthy, hydrated barrier in the long term — via oral supplementation and in topically applied emollient formulations.
Using tech for microbiome analysis
Personalized skin care based on microbiome analysis is receiving increased traction, says Neumann.
“Technologies [to study microbial communities] like shotgun sequencing and quantitative polymerase chain reaction enable deeper profiling. The industry is shifting focus from pro- to post-biotics and fermentation to more stable and regulatory-friendly ingredients. There’s also growing demand for microbiome-friendly product certification.”
Neumann explains that technology-driven smart formulations are emerging as they avoid disrupting the skin’s microflora. She exemplifies the company’s AI-powered ingredient screening, Minci, which is used to predict microbiome compatibility.
“The future is regulated, personalized, and science-backed. Expect stricter claims substantiation, more demand for independent certifications, and rising consumer awareness about skin ecology. The microbiome will be seen as a vital organ-like system to protect,” she says.
Neumann highlights a growing need for standardization and transparency, as many microbiome-related claims are still marketing-driven. “As scientists, we must ensure evidence-based communication, clear definitions, and proper testing.”
Perlorca from Univar Solutions adds that individual physiology is critical in determining which products work best with consumers’ unique microbiomes.
“We can anticipate further advancements in technology focused on monitoring holistic health. This includes areas such as the skin and gut microbiome, but goes deeper, exploring the mind-body connection and environmental factors such as localized pollutants.”
He says, given the current level of transparency and the growing consumer demand for efficacy and data processing, the industry can expect hyper-personalized skin care routines to emerge.
“Ultimately, there will be an increased demand for personal care products that delve deeper into health-promoting clinical claims, extending beyond anti-aging and skin hydration.”
Perlorca exemplifies how AI and machine learning platforms that analyze microbiome data for personalized skin care are gaining traction with consumers, and at-home test kits for the skin microbiome.