Brenntag partners with Seneca Polytechnic for silicone alternatives
Brenntag has partnered with Seneca Polytechnic on a decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) silicone alternative project for personal care products. The main cosmetic applications in focus are hair care, skin care, deodorant, and antiperspirants. The partnership comes ahead of the EU ban of D5 in June 2027, as D5 is classified as a substance of very high concern due to toxicity.
The project will allow the chemical supplier and the Canada-based research institute to evaluate and identify D5 alternatives through a research and application program.
They will evaluate the physicochemical properties of D5 alternatives in key end applications, aiming to find different options for various personal care applications. With the findings, the partnership aims to present a roadmap guiding its customers.
“As part of our innovation and application program, this research project with Seneca Polytechnic will support the growth of our customer base by offering safe and sustainable alternatives to D5 silicone, supporting their compliance needs in key end applications like antiperspirant and hair conditioners,” syas Maia Navarrete, senior director of Personal Care Americas at Brenntag Specialties.
She adds that customers will benefit from valuable formulation support, which will guide them through different offset options based on their end applications.
The partnership is funded by a grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council in Canada. The amount granted has not been disclosed.
Need for alternatives
D5 is classified as a substance of very high concern by the EU due to its toxicity threat, especially to aquatic environments. The EU has stressed that it disrupts aquatic ecosystems, affects the food chain, and is toxic to terrestrial organisms such as plants.
The EU restricted the substance in rinse-off cosmetics to a maximum concentration of 0.1% in 2020. From June 2027, concentrations over 0.1% will be banned in all cosmetic products.
Companies are innovating ahead of the ban. Last year, OQ Chemicals introduced its biomass-balanced light emollient ester for cosmetics. The company claimed it outperforms D5, and is mainly intended for sun care, deodorant, and color cosmetic formulations.
“Market forces drive innovation, and this project provides Seneca Polytechnic students with an opportunity to participate in innovative research and exposure to industry needs in adapting to market changes,” says the dean of Research at Seneca Polytechnic, Ben Rogers.