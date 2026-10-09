Sonoco GreenCan brings paper-based packaging to Kneipp bath crystals
Key takeaways
- Sonoco has equipped Kneipp’s limited-edition Lieblingsmensch bath crystals with its recyclable GreenCan packaging.
- The paper-based design protects moisture-sensitive bath crystals while reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based materials.
- A paper touch finish and colorful graphics maintain the product’s premium wellness and “gifting” appeal.
Sonoco has supplied its GreenCan packaging for German personal care and wellness brand Kneipp’s limited-edition Lieblingsmensch bath crystals.
Traditionally, bath salts are considered “difficult” to pack in a material other than plastic, due to their sensitivity to humidity and moisture, according to Kneipp. However, Sonoco’s recyclable GreenCan, which has been featured in a string of F&B collaborations in the past year, is designed to meet the technical requirements of moisture-sensitive materials.
“One of the biggest technical challenges was developing a highly paper-based solution capable of protecting bath salts and their complex composition in humid bathroom environments,” says Francesco Giannolo, VP and general manager of Sonoco Consumer Packaging, EMEA.
“By combining a paper-based body, paper end, and paper plug-in lid with the GreenCan architecture, we were still able to deliver a solution that maintains product integrity while significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based materials.”
He adds that Kneipp is helping “redefine” what packaging looks like in categories traditionally dominated by plastic.
In addition to reducing Kneipp’s reliance on fossil-fuel-derived plastic, the GreenCan also maintains the luxury and holistic well-being visuals often desired in the beauty and wellness categories, says Sonoco.
The solution combines a paper touch finish with colorful graphics and “gifting” aesthetics, reinforcing the emotional and premium positioning of Lieblingsmensch, which translates to “favorite person” in English.
“With this limited edition, we wanted to show that sustainability, innovation, and premium wellness can go hand in hand,” says Jessica Raich, packaging engineer at Kneipp.
The plastic-to-paper transition
The collaboration taps into current plastic reduction trends as consumer concern around plastic pollution continues to rise. According to a 2023 CleanHub US survey, 81% of shoppers believe brands should actively reduce plastic packaging. Meanwhile, circular economy regulations push companies to design monomaterial, lightweight, and recyclable packaging.
Paper is growing as a material choice in the personal care packaging space, overcoming questions about its efficacy and aesthetics. Séverine Calmus, luxury director at Fedrigoni Special Papers, told Packaging Insights that customers seek aesthetics, environmental sustainability, and performance when choosing advanced papers over plastic for personal care packaging.
Earlier this year, Saica Group supplied Unilever with a paper grouping band for its Axe deodorant duopacks, and Stora Enso introduced Performa Lumi, a lightweight folding boxboard for fragrances.
Kneipp is also part of a deposit return scheme for personal care products, in collaboration with Kaufland and VollCorner Biomarkt, two German-based retailers, and Reo, a digital circularity platform.