JBS enters beauty market with US$542M Flora acquisition
Key takeaways
- JBS has entered the beauty and personal care market with its US$542 million acquisition of Brazilian consumer goods company Flora.
- The deal combines JBS’ collagen and ingredients capabilities with Flora’s established beauty, hygiene, and home care portfolio.
- The acquisition reflects growing interest among major F&B companies in expanding into beauty, wellness, and personal care.
JBS Group has entered the beauty and personal care market with its US$542 million acquisition of personal care consumer goods company Flora. The transaction spans 100% of the Brazilian cosmetics and home care products manufacturer, owned by J&F Group. J&F is also the controlling shareholder of JBS Group.
JBS is a Brazilian food processing multinational and the largest meat-processing company globally. Its move into the personal care market arrives as global Food & Beverage (F&B) companies increasingly cast their attention toward beauty.
The acquisition expands JBS’ presence in household cleaning products and is said to pave the way for its growth in nutrition, health, and dietary supplements.
JBS cites McKinsey’s Future of Wellness 2027 report, stating that the global wellness market is valued at US$2.7 trillion, underscoring the growth of the beauty industry as a motivator in the transaction.
The move aims to strategically combine JBS’s capabilities in ingredients and collagen with Flora’s consumer products expertise and existing distribution network.
Flora is one of Brazil’s five largest companies in bath products and laundry care, and boasts an annual net revenue of R$2.9 billion (US$531 million) for the twelve months ended September 2026.
The acquisition is expected to close in December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Flora’s market position
The acquisition adds Flora’s portfolio including brands like Francis, Neutrox, OX Cosméticos, and Minuano to JBS’ brands. The Brazilian consumer goods company is infrastructurally well established in the country, operating five manufacturing facilities, seven distribution centers, and a R&D center.
The deal also marks the reunion of Flora and JBS as the personal care company originated as JBS’s hygiene and cleaning products division before splintering off in 2007.
The companies say they have sustained their commercial relationship, such as JBS’s supply of beef tallow utilized in cleaning and hygiene products.
“The acquisition strengthens this industrial relationship, creates further opportunities to add value to animal protein coproducts, and provides JBS with an established platform for future category expansion through Flora’s brands and distribution network,” says JBS.
Terms of the deal
As part of the transaction, JBS is assuming Flora’s debt, “with the equity consideration of US$367 million to be paid entirely in JBS treasury Class A shares and/or Brazilian Depositary Receipts.“
Based on Flora’s EBITDA contribution and the transaction structure, JBS expects the acquisition to have no impact on its net leverage ratio. The structure allows JBS to expand its consumer products platform while preserving cash resources and maintaining its focus on financial discipline.
JBS expects the acquisition to have no effect on its net leverage ratio, citing Flora’s EBITDA contribution and the deal’s structure. The transaction is said to be designed to strengthen JBS’ consumer products business while conserving cash and maintaining financial discipline.
At the same time as the Flora acquisition, JBS announced its purchase of Canal Rural for US$11 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Canal Rural is a Brazilian agribusiness media company.
F&B focuses on beauty
JBS’s beauty entry is a recent example of a growing wave of cross-sector interest in the industry. Personal care has been seeing growing foot traffic from major players across sectors as the industry appears to hold strong despite tightening budgets and market volatility.
Unilever, for example, is set to become a pure-play home and personal care business following an agreement to offload its Food Business. Post-completion, Unilever will only operate across Beauty, Wellbeing, Personal Care, and Home Care. In its H1 2026 financial report the multinational delivered the best volume quarter it has seen in over a decade.
Similarly, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) agreed to sell its Food Ingredients business to private markets manager CVC Capital Partners, sharpening the ingredient supplier’s focus on scent, health, and biosciences. The divestiture is one of the largest ingredients-sector transactions in recent years.