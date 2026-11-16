Vaseline enters dermocosmetics in latest premiumization push
Key takeaways
- Vaseline has launched Pro Derma Melasma Repair in Asia, its first move into therapeutic facial skin care, built on Unilever’s proprietary Glycoxome technology.
- Dermocosmetics is growing at more than 10% a year, nearly three times faster than the wider global skin care category.
- The launch extends Unilever’s Desire at Scale push to premiumize Vaseline, following its skin care-led Gluta-Hya lip gloss launch.
Unilever has taken Vaseline into therapeutic facial skin care with Pro Derma Melasma Repair, a range targeting the appearance of sun-induced skin discoloration. The launch marks the brand’s first major step beyond body and lip care, and into the fast-growing dermocosmetics segment.
The Pro Derma range is currently available in Asia through a partnership with Watsons. It is built on Glycoxome, a proprietary technology that Unilever says took over 12 years of research and over 200 scientists to develop.
“This is Vaseline’s most significant move beyond body and lip care. But it’s not just a new product — it’s a completely new skin care approach,” says Fernando Kahane, global brand VP at Unilever. “It marks an evolution of the brand into a sector with high-value growth opportunities.”
The move follows Unilever’s Vaseline revamp earlier this year, which saw the brand enter beauty-led lip care with its Gluta-Hya Lip Serum Gloss.
According to the FMCG giant, the launch moves consumers beyond basic skin care solutions into a higher-value regimen, helping drive premiumization while strengthening the company’s brand penetration and relevance.
“With breakthrough technology and the backing of accredited dermatologists, this range brings clinical-grade credibility to everyday skin care,” says Kahane. “It’s a clear example of how we’re creating unmissable superiority while strengthening both consumer perception and competitive advantage.”
Targeting melasma
Sun-induced melasma causes brown or gray patches on uncovered skin, especially the face. Unilever says the condition is driven by several biological processes, triggered by external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) exposure and pollution, which makes it difficult to treat and prone to recurrence.
According to the company, recurrence is a particular issue for Asian skin, where higher melanocyte activity can lead to more intense and longer-lasting discoloration. Many existing treatments address only the visible dark spots, rather than the underlying causes.
Vaseline co-created the range with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. Unilever says Glycoxome works across multiple skin layers to regulate melanin production pathways and reduce the melanin buildup that leads to brown patches. It also supports the skin’s natural cell renewal in the epidermis and neutralizes free radicals from UV exposure, which the company says helps prevent future flare-ups.
In a 12-week clinical study of 35 Thai women aged 25 to 45, the range reduced the appearance of sun-induced melasma by up to 85%, according to Unilever. Participants applied the product to the full face twice a day.
A bigger, faster market
The launch moves Vaseline into a much larger arena. Unilever puts the global facial skin care market at around €110 billion (US$121 billion) a year, more than five times the size of body care.
Within that space, the company says dermocosmetics is now worth over €23 billion (US$25.3 billion) and growing at more than 10% a year.
Unilever links that growth to consumers seeking products that are clinically tested, dermatologist-verified, and designed for more complex skin concerns. It is positioning Pro Derma as a more affordable alternative to existing melasma treatments, which it describes as “very expensive.”
Social commerce and retail exclusivity
Unilever is leaning on the same social-first playbook it used for Vaseline’s lip care relaunch. For Pro Derma, it ran a digital commerce-first activation during the 9.9 online shopping event in Asia, which is held annually in the region on September 9.
In 24 hours, the brand sold 578 units through more than 130 pieces of video content and 470 affiliate livestreams, according to the company. A livestream of Vaseline’s official TikTok Shop offered exclusive gifts and vouchers to drive conversion.
The Watsons partnership gives the range a dedicated health and beauty retail channel. Unilever says the deal is “designed to build desirability and sales as Vaseline steps into a more competitive segment.”
From lip care to dermocosmetics
Pro Derma is another indication of how far Unilever is willing to stretch Vaseline under its Desire at Scale strategy. The framework aims to turn mass-market staples into premium, aspirational brands that are sought after by younger consumers.
This is evidenced by its financial reports. In H1 2026, Vaseline was one of the star performers behind Beauty & Wellbeing’s 5.9% underlying sales growth, posting double-digit volume-led growth alongside Dove and Sunsilk.
According to the multinational consumer packaged goods company, its new Pro Derma Melasma Repair sells a clinical result, backed by a proprietary technology and dermatologist co-creation. That shift puts Vaseline in direct competition with brands built on pharmacy and dermatology credentials.
The move also fits Unilever’s wider business reshaping. The company is focusing on Home & Personal Care as its Foods business combines with McCormick. It is also funding its next phase of beauty growth by restructuring to become a pure-play personal care, beauty, and home care business.