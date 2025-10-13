Spectra equips hair care brand with prevented ocean plastic bottles
Key takeaways
- Tiiglu’s Kids’ Body & Hair Care packaging features Spectra’s recycled POP PET.
- The packaging includes 250 mL Eclipse Oval bottles and flip-top caps.
- Tiiglu’s vegan, cruelty-free products align with sustainability and ethical values.
Spectra Packaging has provided Tiiglu, a new UK-based child care brand, with its 250 mL Eclipse Oval bottles made from recycled, prevented ocean plastic (POP) PET. The bottles are paired with a flip-top cap, which contains 35% POP post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.
The packaging solution is featured on Tiiglu’s new Kids’ Body and Hair Care range, which is vegan, cruelty-free, and approved under the Leaping Bunny Program.
Eurita Swarts, founder of Tiiglu, says: “Launching the Tiiglu Kids Body & Hair Care range has been an exciting journey. Spectra’s expertise and guidance ensured a seamless process, and the finished packaging exceeded our expectations. Having partners who share our sustainability values was really important to us.”
According to Spectra, using POP in Tiiglu’s packaging helps reduce virgin plastic and prevents plastic waste from polluting coastal regions. POP includes plastics collected in East Borneo, Indonesia, at a collaboration center alongside F&B company, Danone.
John Pymar, customer services representative at Spectra Packaging, says: “Supporting Tiiglu with their first launch has been a privilege. Their dedication to natural, ethical products is inspiring, and we were thrilled to provide sustainable packaging from our standard range that truly brings their vision to life.”
The Tiiglu kids range launched in the UK in August 2025.
Prevented ocean plastic
The EU recently announced POP as the first PP recycled solution that meets EU food-safe standards. Innovia Films, a division of CCL Industries, Spectra Packaging, Bantam Materials UK, and PETman supported the POP initiative.
Raffi Schieir, founder at Prevented Ocean Plastic, said: “This world-first is a monumental moment for ocean plastic prevention. This further proves that the Prevented Ocean Plastic franchise model can solve plastic collection problems at scale and with dignity.”
Recently, Spectra supplied Floral Street, a UK-based fragrance company, with a POP and PCR bottle for its Perfume Mist range. It also equipped Bumboo, a household cleaning supplier, with its POP and PCR reusable bottles.