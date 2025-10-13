In-cosmetics Asia 2025: Elementis ingredient launches target K-beauty textures
Key takeaways
- Elementis will debut a natural rheology modifier series and biodegradable film former at In-cosmetics Asia 2025.
- The launches respond to consumer demand for lightweight, natural, and eco-friendly product textures amid K-beauty’s global rise.
- The innovations reflect a broader market shift toward biodegradable ingredients and the “skinification” of sun care.
Elementis Personal Care will introduce formulation technologies at In-cosmetics Asia 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 4–6. Its innovations on display include Bentone Ultimate, a natural rheology modifier series, and Naturaluxe MFF, a biodegradable film former for eco-friendly sun care.
The launches tap into K-beauty beauty trends, especially amid the rising demand for light textures and eco-friendly materials.
Earlier this year, the Korea International Trade Association ranked South Korea the second-largest cosmetics exporter globally. From January to April 2025, the country exported US$3.61 billion worth of beauty products.
Elementis taps into this rise by highlighting K-beauty-inspired formulations that combine science with sensorial appeal.
Jens Müller, global VP of Marketing, says the company aims to help formulators meet new consumer expectations for efficacy, naturality, and environmental responsibility.
Meeting modern texture demands
Elementis’ Bentone Ultimate series introduces rheology modifiers for oil-phase systems. It includes Bentone Ultimate ISD and Bentone Ultimate LC.
The ingredients use organically modified hectorite clay with an entirely natural activation system. According to the company, the materials allow for more flexible formulations and improved stability.
The two ingredients’ properties support lightweight, smooth textures found in many K-beauty skin care products.
Recent industry launches, such as Clariant’s Aristoflex Sun, show how rheology innovation supports the growing “skinification” of sun care, where UV protection products adopt the sensorial qualities of skin care.
Eco-friendly sun care
Elementis is also tapping the growing consumer demand for eco-conscious sun care solutions with its Naturaluxe MFF launch. The ingredient is a biodegradable film former for sunscreen applications.
It provides water resistance, ethanol compatibility, SPF retention, and claims to reduce environmental impact while maintaining product efficacy.
In its beauty trend predictions for 2025, Spate said consumers are reshaping their preferences for cosmetics toward products with interesting textures that simplify their routines.
Beauty shoppers want products to be lighter, spread more easily, feel less tacky, and leave little to no white cast. Spate highlighted Korean sunscreen as the top skin care trend for 2025, as it reflects these preferences.
The development of Naturaluxe MFF also reflects a broader movement toward biodegradable and non-persistent ingredients.
Viktoria Heinrichs, global business marketing manager at Symrise, previously told us: “Ethical and environmental claims have grown from 14% of NPD in 2019 to 65% in 2024 — the most rapid rise among all sun care claims.”