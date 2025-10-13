Tatcha and Open launch Mindful Skincare digital experience
Key takeaways
- Tatcha has launched a seven-class Mindful Skincare program with Open.
- The program combines daily beauty rituals with meditation and breathwork.
- It reflects a wider beauty trend linking self-care with emotional wellness.
Japanese skin care brand Tatcha has partnered with mindfulness platform Open to launch a guided Mindful Skincare program for World Mental Health Day. The digital experience will blend self-care rituals with emotional well-being practices.
The initiative aims to turn everyday skin care routines into opportunities for calmness, reflection, and self-connection.
According to Tatcha, it is the brand’s most immersive mental health campaign to date.
Tatcha’s partnership joins a wave of other beauty industry efforts that highlight mental health. Sephora, Rare Beauty, and Oriflame also debuted initiatives last week that connect beauty routines to emotional well-being and social change.
Together, the campaigns reflect a broader shift in the personal care sector where brands redefine beauty as an act of mental nourishment.
Blending science and emotional well-being
The initiative launched last week on the Open app on World Mental Health Day, October 10. The Tatcha x Open Mindful Skincare program offers a guided experience of seven classes that combine skin care rituals with breathwork and meditation.
Each session invites users to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with themselves as they do their routine.
The concept is grounded in Tatcha’s philosophy of “hinou-dokon,” which translates to “skin and mind, same root.”
The brand notes that the brain and skin originate from the same embryonic cells, meaning emotional stress can visibly impact skin health.
“Stress manifests not only in how we feel, but also in how our skin looks,” says Tatcha. The brand maintains that mindful routines can ease tension and benefit the look of skin.
The collaboration marks the beginning of a year-long partnership between Tatcha and Open. Their partnership will extend beyond the digital program into community events, sampling opportunities, and complimentary access initiatives.
Mindful beauty movement
Also, to mark World Mental Health Day, Sephora and Rare Beauty launched their third annual Make A Rare Impact campaign.
From October 10–12, Sephora donated 100% of Rare Beauty’s fine fragrance sales to the Rare Impact Fund. The fund seeks to raise US$100 million to expand youth mental health access globally.
Meanwhile, Oriflame recently published its Beauty and Wellbeing Report, which found that 95% of women recognize a link between beauty and emotional well-being.
According to the findings, many beauty consumers seek products that enhance self-confidence and calmness over physical appearance.
“Beauty rituals help women feel grounded, confident, and connected to themselves,” said Anna Malmhake, Oriflame’s CEO and president.