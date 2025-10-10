Sephora donates all Rare Beauty fragrance sales for mental health access
Key takeaways
- Sephora will donate all of Rare Beauty’s fine fragrance sales to the Rare Impact Fund for World Mental Health Day.
- The fund aims to raise US$100 million to expand youth mental health access globally.
- Beauty brands are increasingly launching campaigns for mental health and emotional well-being.
Sephora and Rare Beauty are launching the Make A Rare Impact campaign for the third consecutive year to mark World Mental Health Day today.
From October 10–12, Sephora will donate 100% of Rare Beauty’s fine fragrance sales to the Rare Impact Fund. The fund has a long-term mission to raise US$100 million to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and expand global access to youth services.
“Five years ago, we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Our partners like Sephora are instrumental in pursuing our mission and contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them,” says Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund.
Deborah Yeh, Sephora’s global chief marketing officer, adds, “We believe that beauty can be a positive contributor to mental health, and The Make A Rare Impact campaign emphasizes our shared commitment to making the beauty industry a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
The campaign will run in 25 Sephora markets, spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It also includes Sephora at Kohl’s in the US.
Different markets will have different donation limits, with a maximum contribution capped at US$500,000 in the US, €200,000 (US$231,000) for Europe, AU$50,000 (US$32,800) for Australia and New Zealand, and set amounts for other countries.
Mission and reach
Since 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has raised over US$20 million and supported 30 organizations across five continents. Rare Impact’s initiatives include expanding access to mental health services, training educators, and funding programs for young people.
Rare Beauty annually donates one percent of its sales to the mission to ensure consistent financial support. In 2024, the company says donations helped its nonprofit partners reach over two million people with 445 mental health resources.
According to Sephora, it has been one of the Rare Impact Fund’s biggest contributors, as it aligns its global reach with Rare Beauty’s mission.
Sephora’s participation aims to amplify fundraising efforts by ensuring the campaign reaches both online and in-store shoppers.
Beyond appearance
On World Mental Health Day, other beauty players also spotlight the link between beauty and emotional well-being.
Oriflame’s first Beauty and Wellbeing Report, based on surveys of 3,500 women across seven countries, found that consumers increasingly see beauty as a way to build self-confidence, reduce stress, and support overall mental health.
Innova Market Insights’ research notes that this reflects a broader industry trend: beauty brands are expanding beyond physical appearance and looking at “care” more holistically by positioning themselves as advocates for mental health, self-acceptance, and inclusivity.
Earlier this year, Beiersdorf’s Nivea launched a global campaign to illuminate the “loneliness epidemic.” The skin care brand released a short film to reduce the stigma around social isolation and promote human connection.
“The personal care industry plays a crucial role in larger societal conversations,” a Beiersdorf spokesperson told us.