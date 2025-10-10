Beyond The Headlines: Givaudan expands US access, IFF strengthens India footprint
Key takeaways
This week in personal care news, LBB Specialties expanded its partnership with Givaudan in the US, and IFF announced a new scent creative center in India. Meanwhile, E.L.F. Cosmetics launched its Animal Intelligence campaign to spotlight pets and support animal welfare.
Border expansions
Givaudan Active Beauty expanded its partnership with LBB Specialties to distribute a broader range of its ingredients across the Midwest and the Eastern US. The deal builds on their existing work with Neossance squalane and hemisqualane, and will include biotech solutions and active ingredients for skin, hair, makeup, and body care. Both companies aim to strengthen customer support and bring Givaudan’s technologies to more formulators and brands in the regions.
IFF announced plans to open a scent creative center in Mumbai, India, set to be operational by early 2026. The facility will house advanced labs, evaluation spaces, and over 100 employees. It is predicted to more than double IFF’s footprint in the country. The expansion aims to bring fragrance innovation closer to local consumers and strengthen IFF’s ability to co-create solutions in India’s growing fragrance market.
The Body Shop reentered the US market with a digital-first relaunch through a new online store and Amazon storefront. The brand’s core products are available, and additional launches are planned. The relaunch is part of its global growth strategy, focusing on e-commerce and sustainability, and follows years of financial turmoil.
Nars Cosmetics partnered with Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira to expand in India. Products are available online and in select stores in Mumbai, Thane, Noida, and New Delhi, including the exclusive launch of Nars’ Light Reflecting Luminizing powder. The partnership combines Tira’s retail reach with Nars’ prestige positioning to tap into India’s premium beauty market.
Social initiatives
E.L.F. Cosmetics launched its Animal Intelligence campaign, reframing AI to celebrate pets and highlight the brand’s cruelty-free values. The campaign allows fans to share their pet photos for prizes and possible future features while also donating US$25,000 to Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit organization.
Estée Lauder, in partnership with Vital Voices, hosted a reception during the 80th edition of the UN General Assembly to honor the six winners of its Beautiful Forces grants. The program invests in emerging women leaders who drive social change through NGOs, businesses, and community initiatives.
Collaborative partnerships
L’Oréal-backed Noli adopted Akeneo’s technology to improve its AI beauty recommendation platform. The tool helps manage product data so Noli can create accurate BeautyDNA profiles and match users with personalized skin and hair care routines. The move supports Noli’s goal of offering a more tailored shopping experience.
CeraVe became the NBA’s official skin care and hair care partner through a multiyear deal. The partnership includes content campaigns, event activations, retail integrations, and youth programs that provide families with skin care education and resources. It supports CeraVe’s mission to make dermatologist-developed care accessible and expands the NBA’s lifestyle and wellness ethos.
Product launches
Fenty Skin launched its first exclusive body collection at Ulta Beauty. The line includes body wash, bubble bath, and mists in two fragrance families, with packaging made from 30% recycled materials. The collection is designed to turn everyday routines into sensorial experiences while staying 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
Takasago introduced a range of new fragrances for 2025, including the Rolling Stones Subversive Scents collection, DKNY’s Be Delicious Ice Pop Very Cherry, Mary Kay’s Confidently You, Harlem Perfume Co.’s Eartha Kit, Penguin’s Blue Label, Christian Siriano’s Ooh La Rose, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP Parfum Collection. The launches span collaborations with global fashion and music icons, offering diverse olfactive profiles.
L’Oréal launched the Lancôme Rénergie Nano Resurfacer 400-Booster, the brand’s first at-home device inspired by microneedling treatments. The tool uses nano chip technology with nearly 500 nanotips to create micro-channels in the skin, boosting absorption of the brand’s Rénergie HCF Triple Serum. The launch responds to rising demand for high-performance skin care solutions outside clinical settings.
Wonderskin launched its Hyper-Bond Serum Foundation, a skin care and makeup hybrid. The product uses Hyper-Bond technology to provide buildable coverage and a finish designed to last 24 hours without creasing or transfer. It is formulated with niacinamide, copper peptides, and carnosine and comes in 20 shades.