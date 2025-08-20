Simplifying summer care: L’Oréal, NYX and Garnier tap demand for hybrid makeup and SPF
Beauty brands are prioritizing multifunctional products, lighter textures, and practical sun protection in color cosmetics and skin care this summer.
This is according to representatives from L’Oréal Paris Makeup, NYX Professional Makeup, and Garnier, all under the L’Oréal Group. They tell Personal Care Insights how beauty brands are approaching the summer 2025 season.
According to the brands, consumers gravitate toward simplified routines and natural finishes.
A spokesperson from Garnier says, “consumers [are] prioritizing products that deliver visible results while being gentle on the skin,” with a noticeable interest in products that combine hydration, sun protection, and radiance in one step.
In makeup, the brands report a strong interest in glowing, sun-kissed looks using lightweight textures.
For skin care, there is increased attention to preventative and reparative solutions for sun-related skin issues.
SPF beyond sunscreen
Multifunctional SPF formats are gaining popularity as sun protection becomes essential daily skin care. Brands are combining UV defense with other benefits like hydration and anti-aging to meet consumer demand for streamlined routines.
L’Oréal, NYX, and Garnier are tapping into this demand for multifunctional SPF. NYX offers a skin tint that includes SPF 30, while L’Oréal Paris has introduced a CC cream that combines makeup coverage with moisturization and anti-redness.
Garnier tells us it focuses on accessible and comfortable sun protection options designed for daily use. The spokesperson adds that sun care is being addressed through “formulas enriched with vitamin C, niacinamide, and antioxidants” to help improve dullness and uneven tone caused by UV exposure.
However, balancing protection efficacy, texture, and sustainability presents formulation challenges, particularly as traditional UV filters face regulatory scrutiny and reef-safe claims become mainstream.
“Summer skin care should empower people to feel good while being good to the planet,” Garnier says.
While environmental claims are not seen as specifically seasonal, the brand confirms that demand for sustainable products continues to grow steadily throughout the year.
Garnier does not treat sustainability and performance as competing goals, noting, “We formulate with high-efficacy actives while ensuring our products are responsibly sourced and aligned with our Green Beauty commitments.”
The brand is investing in biotech-driven ingredients and naturally derived actives, including fermented antioxidants and plant-based exfoliants, to maintain efficacy while minimizing environmental impact.
Makeup makeover
As economic pressure and busier lifestyles influence beauty routines, consumers are increasingly drawn to makeup products that deliver more than just color.
Multifunctional formats, such as lip-and-cheek tints and all-in-one sticks, offer a convenient, cost-effective way to simplify daily routines without sacrificing performance.
L’Oréal Paris and NYX Professional Makeup report that their multi-use formats are gaining traction this summer.
According to a NYX spokesperson, consumers opt for “lightweight products” and “natural looks,” with interest in lip, cheek, and eye products that offer flexibility and ease of use. They say that the brand’s recently launched Smushy Matte Lip Balm, for example, is designed to be used across multiple areas of the face.
Novel lip formats are also seeing increased attention, and L’Oréal Paris notes it has launched options that include matte and plumping finishes.
Meanwhile, the “skinification” of makeup is also seeing increased interest, as consumers gravitate toward cosmetic formats that offer care and color benefits.
NYX’s spokesperson highlights the brand’s Lip IV, which features ingredients such as magnesium, vitamin B12, and coconut water.
Ipsy’s 2025 Beauty Discovery Report reinforces the skinification shift, noting that serum-style complexion products are now outpacing traditional foundations as consumers favor makeup with functional benefits, like skin care.