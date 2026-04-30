Roelmi HPC reveals sustainable ester-coated pigment solutions
Key takeaways
- Roelmi HPC has launched sustainable pigment solutions combining performance with circular economy principles.
- ColorGlam and ColorEst deliver high color intensity, stability, and improved formulation efficiency.
- Eco-friendly esters and EU-sourced ingredients support sustainable, high-performance cosmetic formulations.
Roelmi HPC has unveiled its sustainability-oriented pigment solutions, catering to the changing needs of global manufacturers. The two pillars of the company’s portfolio are ColorGlam and ColorEst — ester-coated pigments and pigments suspended in esters, respectively.
The sustainable actives and functionals company touts the pigment solutions’ vibrant color performance, color release, heat stability, and regulatory compliance.
ColorGlam’s coated pigments
ColorGlam focuses on the balance between efficacy and circular economy principles. The free-flowing pigments that make up the portfolio are functionalized via tripelargonin, an ultra-lightweight ester. The ester is sourced from green chemistry technology of a controlled EU supply chain, according to Roelmi.
With its choice in utilizing tripelargonin — adhering to diligent sustainability guidelines and high-performance metrics — Roelmi aims to offer formulators a pigment that maintains technical qualities alongside eco-friendly sourcing practices.
The ester is derived from pelargonic acid and has demonstrated efficacy as a solution for pigment coating. It also possesses medium polarity, allowing it to maintain a suitable chemical environment aligned with combining pigment surface and the cosmetic matrix.
New ester-based pigments from Roelmi HPC balance performance and sustainabilityColorGlam pigments demonstrate high wetting capacity, enabling stability and mitigating clumping and agglomeration. They are also said to have balanced spreadability, helping build the pigments’ profiles as solutions with desirable sensoriality.
ColorEst and pigment dispersion
The ColorEst range is made of liquid-dispersed pigments sourced from non-edible olive sidestreams. According to tests, triolein and glyceryl dioleate — ingredients included in pigments across the ColorEst portfolio — demonstrate high wetting capabilities, indicating their efficiency in air displacement and particle surface coverage.
The high dispersion enabled by the esters ensures an “optimal” dispersion degree and enables the incorporation of high pigment loads while maintaining the rheology of the system.
The company says the pigments are a demonstration of its ability to produce highly concentrated color bases with reduced viscosity and improved homogeneity. It emphasizes the pigments’ competitive advantage as the convergence of performance and ethics.