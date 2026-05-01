Simplifying bath time: Aptar unlocks single-handed dispensing with lidless closure
Key takeaways
- Aptar’s Inverted Lidless Closures simplify dispensing with single-handed use, enhancing convenience in beauty and personal care products.
- The SimpliSqueeze valve technology ensures hygienic, consistent dispensing, reducing contamination risks.
- Cleo and Airy closures cater to diverse product viscosities and are suitable for various applications, including shower, pet, and baby care products.
Aptar Closures has unveiled its inverted lidless closures for convenience and cleanliness in beauty and personal care packaging. The dispensing system features Aptar’s patented SimpliSqueeze valve for single-handed dispensing.
The 50-year-old dispensing solutions company has launched the family of inverted lidless closures featuring Cleo and Airy, the two offerings of the line. The closures offer the personal care industry “ready-to-dispense” packaging solutions with reduced drippage and ergonomic daily use.
“The Cleo and Airy closures help brands to improve how their customers interact with a wide range of everyday products by simplifying their routines,” says Maria Vazquez-Ricote, senior director, market leader Beauty, Personal, and Home Care at Aptar Closures.
Easy bathing
The closures are intended for use in segments that can benefit from the simplicity of single-handed use, such as shower products like shampoos, conditioners, and shower gels. The dispensing systems also aim to make bath time more comfortable with applications in pet shampoos and baby soaps.
The lidless technology has been utilized in a pet care shampoo line in China, and additional versions of lidless closures have been launched in home care and hair care markets.
The company touts the closures have a premium feel and attractive aesthetic qualities on top of their functionality.
SimpliSqueeze
Cleo and Airy closures employ Aptar’s patented flow control valve, SimpliSqueeze. The valve opens when the bottle is squeezed and is said to reliably close as it is released. In doing so, the consumer no longer needs to touch the closure, reducing foreign particle contaminants and undesired dispensing.
The SimpliSqueeze valve technology works to offer easy and hygienic design via its consistent dispensing stream and clean cutoff.
The technology enables ease of use in wet conditions and accessibility. The closures are said to possess a range of applications, such as for use by carers, parents of young children, or pet owners. Additionally, in accessibility, the closures could provide applications for those with limited mobility or limb differences.
While Cleo and Airy feature certain distinctions, the closures have the same foundational characteristics. They possess an “always open” design and can be fine-tuned to align with various product viscosity levels.
The Cleo closure is compatible with neck finishes of 28–400 and 33–400, is 2.125 inches in diameter, and features a crab claw seal and a 0.375-inch orifice. Airy is designed for 28–410 neck finishes, is 2.12 inches in diameter, and has a plug seal with a 0.3 inch orifice. Both feature frost finishes.