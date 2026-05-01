NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026: Wacker to exhibit bio-based hair care and color cosmetics ingredients
Key takeaways
- Wacker’s Belnext line offers biodegradable, plant-based alternatives to conventional quaternary compounds for hair care conditioning applications. Belnext EMO FH 2 delivers pigment dispersion, gloss, and thermal stability across hair care and color cosmetics.
- Belnext EMO FH 2 delivers pigment dispersion, gloss, and thermal stability across hair care and color cosmetics.
- Wacker positions silicone and bio-based technologies as complementary platforms rather than competing formulation approaches for personal care.
At NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 (May 19–20) in New York City, US, the Wacker Chemical Corporation is set to present ingredient technologies for hair care, skin care, sun care, and color cosmetics. The company says it will focus on performance, versatility, and bio-based alternatives across personal care applications.
Wacker says its solutions align with the trade show’s programming focus on sustainability and biotechnology. It will highlight two ingredients from its Belnext line alongside its Belsil silicone technologies.
“Personal care brands and formulators are asking more of their ingredients today. Our focus at this year’s show reflects that broader set of priorities,” says Lida Sichaca, marketing manager for the Wacker Chemical Corporation.
“At Suppliers’ Day, we look forward to conversations about performance, raw material sourcing, biodegradability, and formulation flexibility.”
Plant-based and biodegradable
Wacker’s Belnext line consists of Belnext TAL 1840 M and Belnext EMO FH 2. Belnext TAL 1840 M is a cationic emulsifier for hair care formulations based on theanine. The company says the solution works well for rinse-off and leave-on applications. Wacker also positions the ingredient as a plant-based, readily biodegradable alternative to conventional quaternary compounds. It is designed to support conditioning performance, compatibility, and emulsion stability.
Belnext EMO FH 2 is an emollient developed for skin care, sun care, hair care, and color cosmetics. In makeup applications, the ingredient supports pigment dispersion and color intensity. In hair care, it contributes gloss, combability, and moisture resistance. Wacker also reports strong stability performance under elevated temperature testing, making it a candidate for formulations where thermal resilience is a requirement.
Additionally, the company says its Belsil silicone technologies will be presented alongside its bio-based ingredients to demonstrate how the two technology platforms can work in tandem.
Sustainable synergies
Wacker positions silicone and bio-based approaches as complementary rather than competing. It says that together they boost sensory appeal, conditioning performance, and styling benefits across a range of end uses.
Moreover, the company touts that its NYSCC presentation reflects a broader positioning the company has been developing around biodegradability, natural raw materials, and sustainable production processes.
Wacker says the combination of a plant-based cationic emulsifier and a multifunctional bio-based emollient addresses two of the most technically demanding reformulation challenges in personal care. These are conditioning in hair care and pigment performance in color cosmetics.