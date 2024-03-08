Sustainable start-up Greenitio replaces petrochemical-based cosmetics with vegan biopolymer
08 Mar 2024 --- Singapore-based Greenitio develops two cosmetic ingredients, Chitobe and Chitobela, for skin and hair care.
The ingredients are made to replace petrochemical-based materials in cosmetics and touted as high-performing and cost-effective alternatives to cosmetics containing petrochemicals.
Various reports suggest the beauty industry could face revenue losses of about €12 billion (US$13 billion) due to the EU microplastics ban and US restrictions on PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” That has the beauty and chemicals industries searching for alternatives that do not include any plastics.
The ingredients are set to launch in July. In the meantime, the company says it will explore additional applications for bio-based molecules, such as food ingredients, coatings and packaging solutions.
Ingredients for anti-aging and anti-acne
Greenitio emphasizes that the demand for eco-friendly and cruelty-free cosmetics continues to rise and has “successfully unlocked” the potential of vegan chitosan biopolymer derivatives with enhanced multi-functional properties.
Chitobela and Chitobe are vegan chitosan-derived biopolymers. Chitobela’s bioactive properties fight off microbes, aging and acne. The start-up says it gives skin and hair a “rejuvenated look and feel.” The biopolymer use cases include applications such as moisturizing, emulsifiers and thickeners. It also provides enhanced bioactivity with anti-microbial, anti-aging and anti-acne properties.
Chitobe was developed for skin care, hair care and sunscreen product applications. It is said to have nourishing effects, film-forming capabilities and ensures UV protection.
The ingredient also has use cases in film forming and conditioning applications and provides enhanced bioactivity with anti-microbial, anti-acne and antioxidant properties.
Greenitio asserts that Chitobela and Chitobe are poised to “revolutionize the cosmetics industry, providing consumers with sustainable, ethical and high-performance alternatives for their skin care needs.”
By Sabine Waldeck