Aptar Beauty and Laboratoire SVR launch recyclable airless bottles for dermocosmetics
Aptar Beauty has equipped French dermocosmetics provider Laboratoire SVR (SVR) with its Micro airless recyclable bottle for three new skin treatments. The bottles are made from PE or PCR plastic and designed to protect sensitive dermatological beauty formulations. The SVR treatments are available in 15, 30, and 40 mL sizes.
Michael Hoer, regional platform manager of airless, marketing EMEA, at Aptar, says: “Micro is seducing more and more brands, thanks to its great versatility and formula protection benefits, particularly in the booming dermocosmetics market.”
Aptar’s Micro solution offers personal care companies “robust” airless packaging solutions that protect formulas. Moreover, the packaging is recyclable and complies with Ecocert and Cosmos standards for organic and natural cosmetics.
“It is the ideal solution for brands who demand sustainable packaging without compromising product performance,” says Hoer.
Aptar’s Micro range is manufactured and decorated at its airless expert plant in Villingen, Germany. SVR’s design choices allow decoration and assembly to be carried out internally at the same plant, avoiding additional transportation costs or CO2 emissions.
“In Micro, SVR has found a solution that protects its new formulas, delivers the right dispensing experience, and respects its sustainable commitment,” says Aptar.
Green and airless
Airless technology can help personal care brands protect sensitive formulas as consumers increasingly demand that packaging meet recyclability standards.
Last year, APC Packaging introduced its EAPP EcoReady All Plastic Airless Pump, engineered with airless technology and crafted entirely from durable PP for skin care packaging.
More recently, Pulpex partnered with Evolve Organic Beauty to create fiber-based, recyclable bottles for the personal care company’s latest refillable shower products.